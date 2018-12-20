The Los Angeles Chargers were able to get a big win last week by taking down one of the best teams in the AFC in Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. Anthony Lynn’s squad was able to pull off this feat with arguably their best offensive weapon in running back Melvin Gordon who has been nursing an MCL strain.

Fortunately for the Chargers, Gordon will be good to go in Week 16 when Philip Rivers and company take on the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ross Tucker of The Athletic.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn on @SiriusXMNFL: "Melvin's practiced all week and he's doing fine. I don't know that he's himself but he's going to play." — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) December 20, 2018

As a result of the win over the Chiefs in Week 15, the Chargers have already clinched a playoff spot. That being said, this game against the Ravens isn’t crucial for Los Angeles, but it is an opportunity to get Gordon back on track to be 100 percent before the postseason.

Gordon said earlier this week that he’d be looking to shake off the rust after missing the past three games. Gordon has been one of the most productive backs in the NFL this season and will be a vital piece to the puzzle for the Chargers during the playoffs if he’s healthy.

In the final two weeks of the regular season, the Chargers will face the Ravens, who are hoping to clinch a playoff spot and the division rival Denver Broncos.

In 10 games this season, Gordon has rushed for 802 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 453 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions. Gordon earned Pro Bowl honors this year along with Pittsburgh Steelers up-and-comer James Conner and Broncos rookie standout Phillip Lindsay.