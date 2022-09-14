The Los Angeles Chargers pulled off the opening game victory in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. But Austin Ekeler knows it was far from the perfect debut.

Quarterback Justin Herbert didn’t disappoint in his first game. He completely outdueled his matchup in Derek Carr, connecting on 26-of-34 passes for 279 yards to go along with three touchdowns with no interceptions.

But despite a clear edge in the air, the scoreboard separation was less than a touchdown in part because of a less than ideal start for the Chargers’ run game. Austin Ekeler finished with just 36 yards on 14 carries. He tallied 36 yards on 10 fewer chances as a receiver. But the longtime Chargers back wasn’t particularly concerned given that it’s just one game out of 17.

Via LA Times:

“There’s still so much left on the bone,” Austin Ekeler said.

It’s hard to be overly critical when you come out of Week 1 undefeated. If anything, fans can take solace in the fact that Ekeler is certain it’s only going to get better from here for the Chargers’ rushing attack.

“This was the first time together where we [were] actually on the field going full speed, tackling to the ground,” said Ekeler. “So you’re gonna have to work through some stuff. Now, no excuse. We’ve got a game under our belt. Gotta get it going again.”

The Chargers have one of the most talented arms in the game in Justin Herbert. If they can complement his aerial attack with a complete ground game, then Los Angeles becomes that much more terrifying.