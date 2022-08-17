Chargers defense gets another boost with Kenneth Murray update amid Derwin James contract

The Los Angeles Chargers have arguably the most talented roster in the NFL heading into the 2022-2023 season. On Wednesday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley provided an update on talented, yet underwhelming linebacker Kenneth Murray.

During his media availability, Staley said that Murray is expected to return to practice on Monday, according to USA Today writer Gavino Borquez.

Murray has missed all of training camp after undergoing surgery in early April. Murray dealt with numerous injuries last season, with an ankle injury ultimately costing him the last six games of the season.

The Chargers traded up to draft Kenneth Murray with the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Of course, the New England Patriots were the ones trading down. Murray had played and started all 16 games during his rookie season for Los Angeles. He racked up 107 tackles, three passes defensed but just a single sack. The tape that season showed he consistently overplayed runs and was constantly out of position defensively.

Last season, Murray only started six of 11 games he appeared in before getting injured. That prompted the Chargers to add linebacker help this offseason. They acquired Troy Reeder from the Los Angeles Rams to back Murray up. But the big move was trading for former All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack.

The Chargers, despite not even reaching the playoffs last season, have Super Bowl aspirations. The offense is loaded with Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert looking to set more records.

The defense was the question. Not only did Los Angeles add Mack, they signed All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson. Then they inked Pro Bowl safety Derwin James to a contract extension. There is no excuse this year for the Chargers. It’s put up or shut up.