Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert may have played the worst game of his NFL career during the team's Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans. He completed 14 of 32 passes for 242 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho, a well-known critic of Herbert, was visibly thrilled about the quarterback's poor performance, matching the enthusiasm of Texans fans.

“I was never wrong about Justin Herbert. I was only first. I’ve never said Justin Herbert was bad, he’s not. I’ve only said that he was overrated and over praised. Both of which have never been more obviously true,” Acho said in a post in X (formerly Twitter).

He even labeled the Chargers signal caller a #SocialMediaQuarterback.

Justin Herbert's worst game of his career

Herbert finished the regular season with just three interceptions, but the Texans picked him off a career-high four times in their Wild Card matchup, including one return for a touchdown.

Justin Herbert became the first player in NFL history with at least 200 pass attempts to throw more interceptions in a playoff game than he did during the regular season. The Texans pressured him on 50% of his dropbacks, and he completed just 3 of 14 passes for 112 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while under pressure, according to Next Gen Stats.

Defensive end Derek Barnett’s pressure with 21 seconds left in the third quarter led to the game’s biggest play. He forced Herbert’s throw to wideout Ladd McConkey to sail, allowing safety Eric Murray to intercept it and return it for a touchdown, putting Houston up 20-6.

In the fourth quarter, All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley sealed the game by intercepting Herbert on both a short and deep pass.

According to ESPN Research, the Texans became the fifth team since 1963 to record four interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and four sacks in a playoff game.

The last three teams to achieve that feat in the playoffs were the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2000 Baltimore Ravens, and 1989 San Francisco 49ers, all of whom went on to win the Super Bowl.

Herbert and the Chargers gut wrenching losses in the playoffs

This game marked just the second playoff appearance of Justin Herbert's career. His first came in the 2022 playoffs, a wildcard game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is widely considered one of the most heartbreaking playoff losses in history.

Herbert and the Chargers were up 27-0 halfway through the second quarter, but they were outscored 31-3 for the rest of the game, ultimately losing 31-30. This loss marks the biggest blown lead in franchise history and the first playoff game where the team with a turnover margin of five or more still lost.

The Chargers quarterback’s performance against the Texans on Saturday was his worst, but his game against the Jaguars wasn’t much better. He threw for 273 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. However, similar to the Texans game, he faded in the second half, unable to keep his defense off the field.

In his fifth year, Herbert's playoff record stands at 0-2, though he could have won both games with better performances.

As for the Texans, they now await their next opponent in the Divisional Round. Since the NFL reseeds playoff teams after each round, Houston could face the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, or Baltimore Ravens. The location of their next playoff game will also be decided once all AFC Wild Card games conclude.