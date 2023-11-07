Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert led his team to a win on Monday Night Football, but Gerald McCoy wasn't impressed

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert led his team to a 27-6 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, but not everyone was impressed.

On Good Morning Football, Gerald McCoy said Herbert is not elite based on his numbers from that game, but not everyone was having it:

Justin Herbert is the only QB who gets slandered for winning a game because he didn’t put up spectacular numbers against a top defense. Even tho that same defense also made QBs like Mahomes, Allen and Hurts look below average. The difference is Herbert didn’t throw any picks pic.twitter.com/OkMWc3R3OI — REJ⚡️ (@BoltUpREJ) November 7, 2023

Herbert has been forced to play with a broken finger on his left (non-passing) hand over the last month. That injury has caused issues for the quarterback and his team. Herbert must protect the injury on every snap of the ball, and that has reasonably affected the Chargers quarterback's effectiveness.

In the win over the Jets, Herbert was 16/30 for 136 yards and no touchdowns. The Jets have an impressive defense, and the Chargers won behind Austin Ekeler's two touchdown runs. Just last week, Herbert dismantled the Chicago Bears, completing 31/40 pass attempts for three touchdowns.

While several of Herbert's passing numbers are down this season, his efficiency is improved. Herbert has only thrown four interceptions in the Chargers' eight games. The team is relying more on the running game, as evidenced by Herbert's attempts. With 282 passes thrown so far this season, the Chargers quarterback is on pace for a career low in pass attempts.

With the win over the Jets, the Chargers improved to 4-4 on the season.