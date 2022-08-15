‘If we lose, we’re going to do it on our terms’: Brandon Staley drops truth bomb on Chargers’ 4th-down aggressiveness

The Los Angeles Chargers have high expectations for the 2022 NFL season. After falling short last year, head coach Brandon Staley and the team have a specific approach to winning games this season. And their strategy is one that would make Madden video game players proud. Staley got brutally honest on the Chargers’ 4th-down aggressiveness, per The Athletic.

“There has to be a fearlessness to play in this game, and what I wanted to establish was that,” Staley said. “The history of this team when I got here, it was like someone’s going to get hurt, they’re going to blow a lead, something catastrophic is going to happen. There’s this ‘Chargering’ thing. There’s all of these external factors that I know in my life, they’re just all excuses. They’re just all excuses.”

The Chargers head coach doesn’t want to hear any excuses. He wants to implement his plan of attack and win games, even if it means going for it on 4th down.

“And so, how do you change that? Well, you have to do things different, you have to have a different approach. … Our mindset’s going to be on us, it’s not going to be on the opponent. It’s going to be on us. So creating that fearless mindset of, we are going to be aggressive, we’re going to put the ball in our hands, we’re going to trust our guys to make plays. If we lose, we’re going to do it on our terms, not someone else’s terms”

Brandon Staley is known as one of the more aggressive coaches in the league. And he is prepared to keep that narrative alive and well this year.