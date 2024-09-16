The Los Angeles Chargers will continue on the east coast in Week 3, after dismantling the Carolina Panthers, 26-3. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, the front-runner for NFL Coach of the Year, was excited about playing a gritty team in the Pittsburgh Steelers, via Alex Insdorf of the Guilty as Charged podcast.

“We're actually playing the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Harbaugh said. “Onto Pittsburgh, let's find out what we're made of. Playoff team. Opener against playoff opponents, this week.”

The Chargers hold an impressive 2-0 record under the first-year head coach. Through two weeks, the team looked impressive on both sides of the ball.

Defensively, the Chargers have done a 180 on where they were in 2023. Their defense is currently first in the league in points allowed per game (6.5). Although they played the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers, it's hard not to deny the dominance on that side.

Offensively, the Chargers are utilizing more of a rushing attack with J.K. Dobbins. The former Baltimore Raven had his second consecutive game with over 100 rushing yards. As a result, quarterback Justin Herbert hasn't had to play hero ball. In the Week 2 showdown, Herbert threw 14-for-20 with 130 yards and two touchdowns and is playing with a more balanced attack.

What should Chargers, Jim Harbaugh expect from Steelers?

The Steelers present an interesting dynamic. Quarterback Russell Wilson was supposed to start before injuring his calf. Backup Justin Fields has started the last two games and has looked quite efficient. Fields had similar numbers to Herbert in his Week 2 win, throwing 13-for-20 with 115 yards and a touchdown. Pittsburgh's defense came into play, limiting the Denver Broncos to only six points and forcing two interceptions.

Both Harbaugh and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin are defensive minded leaders. They both have tough players on the roster who play to the absolute limit. Offensively, it's more of the same. Both emphasize the run game, with Harbaugh having Dobbins and Tomlin having Najee Harris. It will be a very physical battle between the two undefeated squads.

After all, Harbaugh spent nine seasons in Ann Arbor coaching the Michigan Wolverines. Big-10 football emphasizes the ground-and-pound game, utilizing their running backs as much as possible. Both coaches will look to continue the undefeated streak at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh for a gritty Week 3 interconference matchup.