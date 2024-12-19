The Los Angeles Chargers will be looking to get back on track in Week 16 after they suffered an ugly 40-17 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15. Justin Herbert and the Chargers will be taking on the Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football” in a huge divisional clash that could have some huge playoff repercussions, and it looks like he will be getting a veteran playmaker back for this one.

While the Chargers don't have a star-studded pass-catching corps, they have managed to make due for most of the year anyways. One guy who hasn't really panned out to this point is veteran tight end Hayden Hurst, but he will have a shot to establish himself in LA's offense now that he's set to return from a hip injury that resulted in him landing on injured reserve back in November.

“The Chargers plan to activate TE Hayden Hurst from Injured Reserve to play in tonight’s game against the Broncos, source says. Hurst went on IR with a hip injury in late November, but he’s practiced fully since having his window opened this week,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday morning.

Chargers, Justin Herbert will be thrilled to get Hayden Hurst back

With Hurst only racking up seven catches for 65 yards on the year, Will Dissly and Stone Smartt have stepped up at the tight end position to emerge as reliable targets for Herbert under center. While Ladd McConkey seems to be emerging as his top target in the passing game, Herbert will throw to whoever gets open, so if Hurst can get back on the field, he should be able to make an impact.

Dissly has already been ruled out for this contest, so Hurst should have an immediate opportunity to make an impact for the Chargers in his return. Whether or not Los Angeles can move the ball against a tough Broncos defense will determine if they are able to come out on top, which is why it's great to see Herbert will have another weapon at his disposal for this big game.