Justin Herbert reveals how fractured rib cartilage is feeling after monster game for Chargers vs. Texans

It looks like Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is truly healthy after a two-week bout with a rib injury.

If there are concerns about his condition from the past couple of weeks, he certainly erased them all in their Week 4 win against the Houston Texans. Herbert had a sensational outing on Sunday, completing 27 passes on 39 attempts for 340 yards and two touchdowns–all without an interception.

Speaking to reporters after the 34-24 victory, Herbert confirmed he is feeling better after dealing with a fractured rib cartilage, noting that time and the solid protection he got from his teammates really helped him, per Lindsey Thirey of ESPN.

With the passing of time, and solid protection today, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert says he’s “feeling better,” regarding his fractured rib cartilage. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 2, 2022

To recall, Justin Herbert sustained the rib injury in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He proceeded to finish the said contest, though they lost 27-24. To the shock of the Los Angeles faithful, however, the star QB suit up in Week 3 in their showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars despite being not yet 100 percent healthy.

Adding more to the concern of fans, Herbert and the Chargers offense didn’t look as sharp as they used to be against the Jaguars, with the team eventually losing 38-10.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like Herbert’s rib injury will continue to be a problem moving forward. As he proved in Week 4, he is back to his old, dominant self. The Chargers are now 2-2 on the season, and they are certainly poised to string more wins with their QB feeling better than ever.