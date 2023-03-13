Los Angeles Chargers backup quarterback Easton Stick will remain with the team and backup Justin Herbert in 2023, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Chargers have agreed to terms with QB Easton Stick, source said,” Rapoport wrote on Monday. “Their fifth-rounder from 2019 will backup Justin Herbert.”

The 2019 draft pick out of North Dakota State has spent his entire NFL career in Los Angeles with the Chargers, but has taken just two snaps in his career. He completed a four-yard pass and kneeled down at the end of a game as his only two plays.

Stick and Chase Daniel both played out their quarterback contracts, and it’s unclear at this time whether Daniel will be back with the team in 2023. Once Stick’s deal is finalized, he will spend another year behind Herbert on the depth chart.

Stick graduated from Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha, NE before joining North Dakota State. He holds the record for the most wins by a starting quarterback in NCAA Division I FCS history at 49-3.

The Los Angeles Chargers will be looking to make a big leap next season, after making the playoffs and losing in the Wild Card round to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022. The team hired Kellen Moore as their next offensive coordinator, and he gets thrown into an ideal offense with star Justin Herbert at the helm.

The team will also be keeping their backup quarterback situation stable by bringing Easton Stick back into the fold as the franchise looks to improve on last year’s campaign.