Chargers QB Justin Herbert makes terrible history not seen in the 21st century with crucial pick six vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers just haven’t been fortunate in their Week 2 loss against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did everything he could, completing 33 out of 48 passes for 334 yards and 3 touchdowns. Herbert even outdueled Mahomes, who had an inferior 24/35 passes for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns. But in the end, it wasn’t enough for the Chargers, who fell 27-24 to the Chiefs, with a crucial pick six by Jaylen Watson on Herbert turning the tides immensely in the fourth quarter.

In fact, Justin Herbert’s pick six was a historic one, although it won’t be something Herbert would want to associate with himself, that’s for sure. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Herbert’s intercepted pass was the only one to occur in the red zone during a tie game in the fourth quarter over the course of the 21st century.

Not only did the pick six give the Chiefs a lead they would not relinquish, it appears as if the play also inflicted damage on the Chargers long-term. Tight end Gerald Everett, who made the catch to set up the Chargers at 1st and Goal, motioned to the bench to be taken off the subsequent play, but the Chargers were in a rush and hanged Everett out to dry, leading to the pick six.

Justin Herbert’s interception will cast a black eye on what was such a good performance, the connection between the 24-year old QB and wideout Mike Williams in full display. It’s unthinkable that a pick six near the goal line during such a crucial juncture in the game has only happened once in the past 22 years, but such is the luck of Herbert and the Chargers in this game. And with his status for Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars up in the air due to a scary hit he took, Justin Herbert may have to wait a while to redeem himself.