By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Justin Herbert clinched his first career playoff berth with the Los Angeles Chargers after a convincing 20-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. But Herbert has more on his mind than just getting into the postseason.

“I don’t think we’ve played our best football yet,” Herbert said after the win, according to ESPN. “The defense has done an incredible job these past couple of weeks. I think offensively we can be better. We can limit turnovers, and that starts with me.”

It certainly wasn’t a productive night for Herbert; he completed 24 of 31 passes for 235 yards and an interception in the Week 16 win, not needing a touchdown pass to beat the Colts. But after an early interception, Herbert settled in, moving the chains when needed and carving up the Colts’ defense with an effective passing game despite the lack of a score.

“I’m not good at making speeches, but I’m so proud of all you guys,” owner Dean Spanos told players after the game. “I know we’ve got a little ways to go, but we’re starting on a good leg right now, so let’s do it.”

For the first time since 2018, the Chargers will return to the postseason, having clinched a playoff berth after improving to 9-6 with two games remaining in the regular season. It will be the first postseason appearance for Herbert and head coach Brandon Staley.

“It will be a lot of fun,” Herbert said afterwards. “Just excited to be in that atmosphere and to have that opportunity and keep playing football.”

Although the 24-year-old has failed to throw for a touchdown in consecutive games, he’ll have the opportunity to bounce back against a Los Angeles Rams defense in Week 17 that has been depleted by injuries in recent weeks.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers will wrap up the regular season at Denver to play the Broncos in Week 18, before suiting up for their first postseason contest in four years.