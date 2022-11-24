Published November 24, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12. But it appears that this unit may not be at full power.

Since the start of the season, the Chargers pass catchers have dealt with injuries. Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Gerald Everett have all missed time this season. They may not all be there to take on the field on Sunday.

Via The Athletic’s Daniel Popper:

WR Mike Williams (ankle) and CB Bryce Callahan (groin) both did not practice today. P JK Scott (right quad) and TE Gerald Everett (groin) were limited. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) was a full participant.

A high ankle sprain has kept Mike Williams out of two games this season. After making his return on Sunday, he re-aggravated his ankle injury. This kept him out of practice on Wednesday, while putting doubt on his availability for Sunday.

If Williams is unable to go, Herbert may at least have both Gerald Everett and Keenan Allen to throw to.

Everett missed last week’s game as he dealt with a groin injury, He made his return to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity.

Next to Everett, Keenan Allen was a full go. After being sidelined for nearly the entire season with a hamstring injury, he returned to the field last week. His presence was felt immediately in the Chargers offense as he recorded five receptions for 94 yards.

With Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett available, Justin Herbert could once again have a big day for this Chargers offense.