Published November 18, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers could get a major injury boost in Week 11 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, with both pass-catchers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams taking significant steps in their recovery.

After being limited participants during Thursday’s practice, both Allen and Williams were able to join and complete the team’s training Friday. They have been listed as questionable for Sunday’s showdown with the Chiefs, but by the looks of it, the two could be made available and give the Chargers some much-needed help.

For what it’s worth, Williams also told Bridget Condon of NFL Network that he thinks he will be able to suit up against Kansas City.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have missed the Chargers’ last two games due to a hamstring and knee issue, respectively.

Allen sustained his injury in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, missing the next five games in the process. He was able to return in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, but it was quite clear he wasn’t 100 percent yet.

As for Williams, he picked up an ankle injury against the Seahawks. He was initially slated to miss at least four weeks because of the issue, but by the looks of it, he could return a week earlier.

The Chargers have split their last two games and won three of their last five. But at 5-4, they can no longer afford to have any mistakes if they want to seize a spot in the playoffs.