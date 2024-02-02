The Chargers should bring these two players to LA.

The Los Angeles Chargers struggled mightily in 2023, failing to make the postseason after starting the year with Super Bowl aspirations. With a franchise caliber quarterback in Justin Herbert, there are no excuses for such a dismal showing. Yes, Herbert did miss some time with injuries this season, and that is part of the reason why the team's biggest priority this offseason must be upgrading the offensive line to ensure that Herbert is protected.

The Chargers will need to make bold moves this off-season and change things up in order to get back to their winning ways. The Chargers should look to another team that recently had high expectations and came up short in the Denver Broncos as a trade partner. The Broncos may be considering a sell-off as they transition out of the Russell Wilson era, and the Chargers can capitalize on this opportunity to bring in excellent players and address two of their biggest needs.

The Chargers need help on the offensive line

The Chargers have one cornerstone lineman in offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. However, in order to provide Herbert with an adequate level of protection, they need to upgrade the tackle position opposite Slater.

If the Broncos commit to a fire sale, one player they will likely look to deal would be offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey. When healthy, McGlinchey is one of the best offensive tackles in the league. He got off to a blistering start, with three elite seasons to begin his career.

McGlinchey’s play has fallen off a bit in recent years compared to his dominant first 3 years in the league. However, just because he has not played up to his own standard doesn't mean that he has played poorly.

Nevertheless, McGinchley may end up finding himself on a flight out of Denver if the team wants to retool and get younger. McGinchley can take over for Trey Pipkens, which will provide an immediate upgrade to the Chargers’ line.

Improved line play will make the offense as a whole more lethal. The running game will improve, which will force defenses to respect the running game and move more defenders up into the box. This, in turn, will open up passing lanes and make the passing game better. Better pass blocking will also give Herbert more time in the pocket and cleaner lanes to view the play developing and find receivers.

The Broncos know that they are entering a rebuild, and they also know that McGlinchey is unlikely to play a key role on their next competitive roster even if he sticks around. That makes trading him the smart decision, as he can bring back assets to help accelerate the rebuild in the Mile High City. If both teams are willing to be reasonable at the negotiating table, a trade centered around McGlinchey could be a win-win for both the Broncos and the Chargers.

Another weapon for Justin Herbert

The Chargers can also use another offensive weapon for Herbert to throw to. Tight end Gerald Everett is a free agent, and running back Austin Ekeler isn't getting any younger. Ekeler is a great receiver out of the backfield, which means that Herbert could be losing one of his top targets while another potentially becomes less effective.

The Broncos are projected to be over the salary cap by roughly $20 million, which means they will face difficult decisions this winter. One avenue they can take is trading one of their receivers, either Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton.

Jeudy was heavily rumored to be available at the trade deadline, and it is likely he will be available for the right deal once again this offseason.

Jeudy is a talented young receiver and would quickly become one of the top targets for Herbert. He is an incredible route runner with a lethal combination of short-area burst, flexibility, and body control to create separation in tight quarters.

Jeudy’s excellent straight-line speed and jumping ability also makes him a premier deep threat who can get behind defenders with ease to make game-changing plays.

Herbert has one of the strongest arms in the league, capable of throwing the ball 70 yards downfield in the air, and the Chargers would have to be excited about the possibility of Herbert tossing deep passes to Jeudy.

Jeudy and McGlinchey can help the Chargers improve while Broncos rebuild

The Broncos are entering a rebuild whether they want to acknowledge it or not. The more assets that they can acquire, the quicker they will be able to return to relevance.

Dealing Jeudy and McGlinchey makes sense. It will alleviate the financial pressure the team is facing and help restock the cupboard. Acquiring these two players will help the Chargers address two positions of need and strengthen their offense to compete for championship rings while Herbert is in his prime.

A trade with Denver to acquire Jerry Jeudy and Mike McGlinchey makes too much sense for both teams not to consider it.