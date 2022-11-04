Keenan Allen’s final Chargers Week 9 status vs. Falcons will make Justin Herbert queasy

Keenan Allen has been ruled out for the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 9 affair against the Atlanta Falcons, per Daniel Popper.

Allen missed practice all week for LA due to a hamstring injury. The Chargers’ star receiver has battled the ailment for most of the season. Mike Williams is also out with an injury, so Justin Herbert and the LA offense will be extremely thin heading into battle with Atlanta.

Keenan Allen has appeared in just 2 games so far during the 2022 campaign. His absence has been felt by the team without question.

Austin Ekeler and Justin Herbert have helped keep the team afloat despite Los Angeles’ plentiful amount of injuries. They will enter Week 9 sporting a respectable 4-3 record on the season. But the Chargers entered 2022 with lofty expectations. The defense has been abysmal and the offense has been just good enough.

Keenan Allen’s injury timetable is unclear after being ruled out for Sunday’s game. Meanwhile, it was reported last week that Mike Williams will miss at least 4 weeks due to an ankle injury. JC Jackson also went down with season-ending knee injury for LA.

The one bright side for the Chargers amid Keenan Allen and others nursing injuries is the fact that Austin Ekeler has stepped up in the passing attack. Ekeler has been one of Los Angeles’ best receiving options in 2022. His presence will help LA on Sunday in Atlanta.

But the Chargers are hopeful that Keenan Allen’s hamstring injury will not keep him out for an extended period of time.