Chargers get timetable on Mike Williams, JC Jackson after brutal injuries

The Los Angeles Chargers have been battered by injuries throughout the 2022 NFL season and things only got worse for the team during their Week 7 loss vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Mike Williams went down late in the game with an ankle injury, while star cornerback JC Jackson was carted off with a knee injury. On Wednesday, the Chargers provided grim timelines for the two star players, and it’ll be a while before fans see either one.

Via Daniel Popper, the Chargers announced that Williams is expected to miss at least four weeks of action. While LA has a bye week looming, Williams still runs the risk of missing the entire month of November. Williams was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after coming up lame against the Seahawks, and now it looks as if Justin Herbert will be without another key weapon for an extended stint.

The news was worse for JC Jackson. Via Bridget Condon, Jackson is undergoing surgery to repair his ruptured patella tendon and is expected to need 8-9 months to recover. That would put Jackson on line to return for the start of the 2023 NFL season, though one would have to imagine he’ll need a while to ramp back up.

This season, Williams has been the Chargers’ No. 1 wide receiver while Keenan Allen was nursing a hamstring injury. While Austin Ekeler leads all Chargers players in receptions, Williams has been Herbert’s go-to wide receiver throughout the year.

Losing him for the next four weeks is a big loss, even with the bye week looming this weekend. And the loss of Jackson is particularly painful given the massive contract he signed with the Chargers just this offseason.