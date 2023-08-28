As the Los Angeles Chargers prepare for Week 1, they must make some difficult decisions when cutting down their roster. While the Chargers brought in an exciting UDFA at QB, he wasn't long for Los Angeles.

The Chargers have released quarterback Max Duggan, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Duggan was at the helm of TCU's run to the National Championship Game at the college football level this past season.

In that run, Duggan appeared in 15 games for the Horned Frogs. He threw for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns, earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Over his entire four-year career with TCU, Duggan appeared in 47 games, throwing for 9,618 yards and 73 touchdowns.

After not being picked in the 2023 NFL Draft, Duggan signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent. Unfortunately for him, Los Angeles seems pretty set at the quarterback position. Justin Herbert has transformed himself into the face of the franchise. After signing a five-year extension, Herbert is poised to be under center for the foreseeable future in Los Angeles.

But beyond just Herbert, the Chargers have Easton Stick in their quarterback room. While Stick has appeared in just two games at the NFL level, he has been with the team since 2019 and clearly has the respect of the organization.

With his performance at TCU, Max Duggan put himself on the map. While things didn't work out in Los Angeles, there's a chance another team is willing to take a chance on him. Going forward, the Chargers will bask in the sunlight of Justin Herbert while Duggan searches for his next opportunity.