The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they will retire the numbers of franchise legends and hall of famers Charlie Joiner and Kellen Winslow in a halftime ceremony during the team's week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium.

Charlie Joiner was a wide receiver for the Chargers during their days in San Diego. He wore No. 18 with the Chargers, and that will be the number that gets retired. He played 19 years in the NFL, and 11 of those were with the Chargers, from 1976 through 1986. He racked up 12,146 receiving yards in his career along with 65 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

Joiner is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, made the Pro Bowl three times and made AP First Team All Pro in the 1980 season with the Chargers.

Kellen Winslow is a legendary tight end who spent all of his time with the Chargers. He recorded 6,751 receiving hards and 45 touchdowns in his career, according to Pro Football Reference. He spent all nine seasons of his career with the Chargers.

Winslow is viewed as one of the best tight ends of all time. He is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also made the Pro Bowl five times, was voted first team All-Pro three times in a row from 1980 to 1982, and was voted to the Hall of Fame All-1980s team.

While the Chargers are no longer in San Diego, it is great to see them honoring their franchise greats from their time in that city in the upcoming week 1 game against the Dolphins.