The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the best rosters from top to bottom in the NFL. After a frustrating collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars in last year's playoffs, the Chargers fired Joe Lombardi and hired Kellen Moore as the new offensive coordinator.

With the preseason underway, the time to trim the roster is approaching, and there are some players fighting for their jobs as always. The Chargers waived Larry Rountree II after an impressive performance from undrafted running back Elijah Dotson, and more questions remain at that position.

With the clock ticking, here are a few surprising roster cuts that the Chargers could end up making.

WR Jalen Guyton

This might be one of the most surprising decisions, but it isn't too far off. John Hightower has emerged as a legitimate option to make the roster, although an injury forced him to miss the preseason opener. As it stands, all of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer, and Quentin Johnston have roster spots locked up. Fellow TCU rookie Derius Davis should also be safe after an electrifying punt return against the Los Angeles Rams. So, it essentially boils down to Jalen Guyton, Hightower, or Keelan Doss.

Guyton had 31 catches for 448 yards and three scores in 2021 while getting two starts, but he played just three games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. Now, Guyton is on the PUP list, which makes it even more difficult for him to earn a spot.

Hightower has been catching eyes during camp and should be ready to go for the preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. However, Doss has a case to be made as well. He led the team with four targets, three catches, and 39 yards in the preseason opener, and there is a legitimate chance of him earning the final spot.

All in all, Guyton being on the PUP list makes it all the more tricky for him to earn the spot, and if one of Hightower or Doss shines in the next couple of weeks, Guyton could be released. At this rate, Doss looks likely to earn the 53-man roster spot if he continues to play well.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins

The Chargers are in the middle of a kicker competition, somewhat. On one hand, Hopkins being cut isn't too surprising, but given that he's a veteran, it's a notable move. Dustin Hopkins and Cameron Dicker have been dueling it out for the spot, and all signs point to Dicker winning the job. Much like the Guyton scenario, Hopkins missed time with an injury but returned prior to the second preseason contest.

In camp and preseason, Dicker has gone 58 of 64, and Hopkins returned to practice recently and made four of six kicks, per Eric Smith of Chargers.com. But, Dicker knocked through a pair of 50-plus yarders, and he should be the favorite to win the job.

Cameron Dicker is 6/6 on FGs so far today with a pair of 50-plus yarders, including one from 53. — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) August 17, 2023

It seems like an uphill battle for Hopkins, and he would enter free agency as a notable name this late in the process.

QB Max Duggan

This one would be a puzzling decision to some but makes sense in the long run. The Chargers selected the TCU quarterback in the 7th round of the NFL Draft, pairing him with former TCU WRs Davis and Johnston. But the question is, do the Chargers need three quarterbacks on the roster?

Justin Herbert is going to be the starter for a long time after inking a massive extension in the summer, and Easton Stick has emerged as a quality backup following Chase Daniel's departure. Duggan played sparingly against the Rams, going just 2-3 for 19 yards and being sacked three times. He added four carries for 20 yards, but it wasn't entirely encouraging.

Stick went 14-21 for 109 yards with a score and two carries for 12 yards, so there is no doubt Stick is the No. 2 quarterback. Now, the NFL did trot out a new rule that allows a third quarterback to be eligible if the other two are unable to play, a move Kyle Shanahan would've loved in the NFC title game.

So, why not keep Duggan on the roster? Well, for one, Elijah Dotson's emergence could very well mean they keep four running backs on the roster: Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, and Dotson. The logjam at wide receiver and a few other positions are going to make things tricky to manage, so cutting Duggan makes sense.

Plus, the likelihood is that Duggan clears waivers and signs back on the practice squad, which would allow the Chargers to activate him if absolutely needed, utilizing the new rule by the NFL. There are still two preseason games, so it will be worth monitoring to see how much Duggan and the others play in what could be a final audition.

Honorable Mention:

TE Hunter Kampmoyer

EDGE Carlo Kemp