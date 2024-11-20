The Los Angeles Chargers have discovered a new weapon for their aerial attack through rookie Ladd McConkey. But after a dominating Week 11 showing, the wide receiver suddenly faces playing time questions.

The former Georgia wideout noticeably wasn't warming up during Wednesday's practice at El Segundo, per ESPN Chargers reporter Kris Rhim. The reason? Sudden surgery after the win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

McConkey is fresh off a monster six-catch, 123-yard evening against the AFC North challenger at SoFi Stadium. The second round selection of the 2024 NFL Draft eventually set up JK Dobbins' game-winning 29-yard touchdown one play earlier — by snatching a 27-yarder toward the left sideline. That crucial catch got made with under 30 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.

The first-year NFL WR drew rave reviews for his route running and big play ability. Even Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert raved about McConkey's clutch moments with reporters postgame.

“When we needed an answer, Ladd made some big catches and we moved the ball,” Herbert said, via the Chargers' team website.

Will the Chargers go without Ladd McConkey?

There's no official word on McConkey's status for the Chargers' upcoming game. Monday's contest is a big one for him and the Bolts.

The Baltimore Ravens are coming into Inglewood. While many fans will hype the rematch between coaching brothers Jim Harbaugh and the Ravens' John Harbaugh, this is also a battle between two of the AFC's bests.

Both L.A. and Baltimore own seven victories. Although, McConkey and the Chargers are red-hot with a four-game winning streak. L.A. even delivered three straight double-digit victories before the Sunday Night Football thriller against Cincy.

Meanwhile, the Ravens fell 18-16 in a critical AFC North showdown against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore previously won two in a row over the Denver Broncos and Bengals before falling to Pittsburgh.

McConkey will run against the league's worst pass defense, but only if cleared to play. The Ravens are allowing 284.5 passing yards per game, placing them 32nd overall.

The 6-foot, 185-pound target has caught 43 passes on 63 targets. McConkey has tallied 615 receiving yards and averaging 14.3 yards a catch. Surprisingly, McConkey is on a scoring slump. He hasn't crossed the end zone since the 3:22 mark of the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints, which was on Oct. 27.

The Chargers and Jim Harbaugh are yet to reveal McConkey's true playing status ahead of the MNF showdown. McConkey was one of six different players who didn't practice, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.