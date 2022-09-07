Chargers facing harsh J.C. Jackson reality for Week 1 after ankle surgery

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking forward to kicking off their 2022 season in a few days. After an explosive offseason, the Chargers are looking to emerge on top in a crowded AFC West division to make the playoffs after just missing out last season.

One of the Chargers top offseason moves involved signing star cornerback J.C. Jackson to help out their secondary. Jackson made a name for himself with his ball-hawking tendencies during his time with the New England Patriots, and he hopes to have similar success with the Chargers now.

Unfortunately, it looks like Jackson will have to wait a little bit longer to make his debut for the Chargers. Jackson underwent surgery on his ankle late in August, and it appears as if it will prevent him from suiting up come Week 1. Reports have begun to filter out that Jackson is not expected to play in the Chargers Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which is a big blow for their defense.

Sources tell me #Chargers corner J.C Jackson is not expected to play Week 1. Jackson wasn’t on the practice field Monday. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) September 7, 2022

The Chargers defense was their biggest weakness last season, and the hope was that some key additions, such as Jackson and star pass rusher Khalil Mack, could help them take the next step forward. Assuming Justin Herbert and L.A.’s offense can continue to build off of a strong 2021 season, it’s not surprising to see many folks be high on the Chargers potential for the 2022 season.

It looks like they will be faced with their first big test of the season, as they will now likely be without Jackson as they take on the Raiders and their new top wideout Davante Adams. Someone else in the Chargers secondary is going to have to step up if they intend on winning this game, otherwise they could put themselves in an early hole to start the season.