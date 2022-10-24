Mike Williams suffers brutal leg injury late in crushing loss to Seahawks

The Los Angeles Chargers’ season is quickly beginning to fade as injuries continue to mount. Late in a 37-23 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury. There is no official word yet on Williams’ injury, but the video did not look good.

He was helped off the field and could not put weight on his leg. Williams was then carted to the locker room.

Mike Williams helped off the field. Not putting any weight on right leg. pic.twitter.com/OVwEwktgYF — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) October 23, 2022

Los Angeles was attempting to make a late comeback. They trailed 30-16 early in the fourth quarter. On a 4th-and-13, Chargers QB Justin Herbert was looking for Mike Williams over the middle. He went up for the grab and upon landing, got his ankle and leg twisted badly.

The Chargers were already without wideout Joshua Palmer. Keenan Allen, the team’s number one receiver, made his return to the football field. It was Allen’s first game since Week 1. However, he played limited snaps while dealing with his hamstring injury. Slot receiver Jalen Guyton was recently placed on injured reserve. Without Williams, Allen and Palmer, that left DeAndre Carter as the only healthy receiver on the active roster.

Los Angeles was once again were gashed on the ground. This time it was rookie running back Kenneth Walker III who ran roughshod over the Chargers defense. He rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns as Los Angeles dropped to 4-3 on the season.

Things are not going to get any easier for the Chargers. After a game with the surprisingly game Atlanta Falcons, the Chargers play the 49ers and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks. That will be incredibly difficult if either Williams or Allen are unavailable.