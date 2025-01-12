Ohio State football is enjoying one heck of a turnaround. Since losing to detested foe Michigan at the end of November, the Buckeyes are riding a three-game winning streak that has earned them a date with Notre Dame in the national championship. The good fortune is even carrying over into the NFL. Former Columbus great CJ Stroud finally bested head coach Jim Harbaugh, as his Houston Texans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 32-12, to advance in the NFL playoffs.

Harbaugh, who deserves some recognition for his regular season efforts with the Chargers, was the source of much anguish for Buckeyes fans during the last few years. The ex-Michigan HC beat Stroud and Ohio State two straight times (was suspended for the 2023 matchup, but Wolverines prevailed anyway) and won a national championship last season. He spurred a seismic shift in the rivalry.

The tide could be turning once more, however. Although Ryan Day is 1-4 versus Michigan in his career, he and his squad are one victory away from regaining collegiate supremacy. A devastating loss might actually serve as the impetus for an all-time run for the program.

Nevertheless, Columbus is itching to directly get the upper hand on Ann Arbor. Stroud gave the community the closest thing it can have to genuine bragging rights until at least next season. The Texans' defense and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did their part to make it happen, too, though.

Scarlet and Grey supporters celebrated Harbaugh's early playoffs exit, elevating their already potent state of euphoria.

OSU fans savor Jim Harbaugh's blowout defeat

“Ohio State playing for a natty and Stroud beating Jim Harbaugh… I use to pray for times like these,” @BassMaster_5 exclaimed on X. “Ohio State is going to the National Championship and Jim Harbaugh is getting his ass kicked in the first round of the playoffs by CJ Stroud!” @DynastyCLE posted.

With Ohio State toppling Texas on Friday this is a two-day stretch fans will truly cherish, even more so if they can watch their team bring home the title on Jan. 20. “Tough weekend for Michigan fans,” @meshconcept said. “First, they watch Ohio State advance to the national championship game…. then their lord and savior Jim Harbaugh gets eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by CJ Stroud.”

Chargers stumble after solid start vs. Texans

The Texans entered the postseason with much skepticism surrounding them, and the game did not start on a promising note. Herbert led the Chargers to a field goal on the opening drive and a turnover resulted in three more points on the subsequent possession. Houston broke through at the end of the first half, however. Stroud fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins, a former Michigan talent whose big outing (122 yards, one TD) will probably go unacknowledged by most Buckeye supporters.

Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, completed 22 of his 33 passes for 282 yards and the aforementioned touchdown (one interception). But Matt Burke's defense was the true hero of the AFC Wild Card showdown. All-pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. snagged two picks, Kamari Lassiter recorded another and Eric Murray returned one 38 yards back to the end zone. The Texans' front-seven feasted as well, sacking Herbert four times.

It was an absolute nightmare for the fifth-year QB and Jim Harbaugh. But it was a dream for Ohio State football. They will cheer on their guy Stroud in the divisional round before gearing up for the Fighting Irish.