The Los Angeles Chargers suffered their first truly devastating loss of the Jim Harbaugh era. Los Angeles lost to Arizona 17-15 on Monday Night Football after surrendering a late field goal with under two minutes to play. This close lose is particularly difficult to swallow for a Chargers team that was humming on offense for most of the game.

A great deal of blame can be placed on the team's wide receivers. The Chargers wide receivers gathered in the locker room after the loss. They discussed how their performance was disappointing and how they needed to be better moving forward. The players involved included DJ Chark, Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey, Simi Fehoko, Brenden Rice, and Derius Davis.

McConkey had two drops and Reagor fumbled into the end zone, resulting in a touchback, after hauling in a 41-yard pass from Herbert.

“I think we can be a lot better,” Joshua Palmer said, per ESPN. “We had a couple drops, a fumble. It's unacceptable in our group.”

Palmer made an emphasis of having a conversation with the WR group immediately after the game because group morale was very low.

“We just have to be more consistent,” Palmer concluded.

The rookie Ladd McConkey, who finished with five catches for 46 yards, was the most disappointed player of the bunch.

“It sucks,” McConkey said after the game. “I mean, you want to catch everything, and especially the ones that are out there, you've to make the plays for the guys around you. So, yeah, I'm for sure disappointed.”

The Chargers will look to rebound in Week 8 as they take on the Saints.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert makes painful NFL history in loss to Cardinals

Chargers QB Justin Herbert made NFL history on Monday, but not the good kind.

Herbert became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 349 passing yards with a 97.1 passer rating in a loss where his team did not score an offensive touchdown.

This really adds insult to injury. It puts Justin Herbert in the record books, where it will live in NFL infamy possibly forever.

Herbert was clearly disappointed with his team's performance on Monday Night Football. However, he kept a level head when talking with reporters about the game.

“I thought we did a lot of good things, but we've got to score points in the red zone,” Herbert said. “We've got to do a better job for our defense, for our special teams.”

The Chargers only made it into the red zone once on Monday. Los Angeles had to settle for five field goals from Cameron Dicker for the entirety of their points.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers will look to rebound on offense against a banged up Saints defense in Week 8.