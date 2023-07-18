As the Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2023 training camp, several players could potentially be traded. With a revamped offense and new additions to the team, the Chargers may look to make some moves to further strengthen their roster. In this article, we will explore three potential players who could be traded by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Training Camp Priorities

The Chargers have several priorities for their 2023 NFL Training Camp. These include improving their run defense. That was one of the worst in the league last season, ranking 27th in rushing yards allowed per game. For sure, they will focus on addressing this weakness during training camp. They have also announced a public practice schedule, allowing fans to see the team in action and increasing fan engagement. It also goes without saying that they will evaluate their current depth chart and see which roles still need filling. Some players may also end up on the trading block — surprisingly or otherwise.

Here we will look at the potential trade candidates for the Chargers entering training camp.

Williams has been a valuable asset for the Chargers since he was drafted in 2017. Known for his impressive performances, Williams has shown his ability to make big plays and contribute to the team's offense. However, injuries have been a concern throughout his career. He even missed four games last season. This may make the Chargers hesitant to offer him a long-term contract extension. With his injury history, the team may be cautious about committing significant resources to Williams.

Additionally, the Chargers have a deep wide receiver corps, with Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer, and rookie Quentin Johnston all competing for starting spots. This depth at the position could make Williams expendable, as the team may feel confident in their other options. Trading Williams could also provide the Chargers with some much-needed cap space and flexibility to address other areas of need on the roster.

Running back Austin Ekeler has been a versatile and dynamic playmaker for the Chargers. He has filled a crucial role in their offense in recent years. In fact, last year, Ekeler had a career-high 915 rushing yards on 204 carries. Earlier in the offseason, however, Ekeler requested a trade due to a contract dispute. However, the Chargers were able to keep him by adding some incentives to his contract.

Despite resolving the contract situation, there is still a chance that Ekeler could be traded. Keep in mind that the Chargers have depth at the running back position, with Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, and Larry Rountree III on the roster. If the team feels confident in the abilities of these other running backs, they may be willing to part ways with Ekeler. This decision would likely depend on the offers they receive and their evaluation of the depth at the position.

Derius Davis

Derius Davis is a rookie wide receiver who was drafted by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While Davis is a talented player, he joins an already crowded wide receiver room in Los Angeles. As we already said, the Chargers already have established receivers like Allen, Williams, and Palmer on the roster. If the Chargers keep Williams, chances are they might package Davis in a deal.

In addition to these players, the Chargers also drafted Davis' TCU teammate Quentin Johnston, further adding to the competition for playing time at the position. With so many players vying for targets, it is possible that Davis could be traded to a team that has a greater need at the wide receiver position. This would allow the Chargers to potentially acquire assets in return and streamline their roster.

Looking Ahead

Overall, it's unclear whether any of these players will actually be traded. The Chargers may decide to keep all three and see how the season plays out. However, with the team looking to make a playoff push in 2023, they should make some moves to improve their roster. Fans will have to wait and see what happens as the season approaches.

The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2023 NFL season with high hopes and a strong desire for redemption. This is after their devastating 27-point playoff collapse against the Jaguars. Head coach Brandon Staley embraces the challenge. He believes that the team's ability to learn from that failure will propel them forward. The Chargers boast a talented roster, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, who had a breakout season in 2022. The team also made some strategic moves in the 2023 NFL Draft, addressing areas of need and preparing for the future. However, there are some uncertainties, such as their crowded receiver room and whether Austin Ekeler has been pacified or not. The Chargers will need to navigate this situation and potentially plan for a future without Ekeler. Overall, with a strong core of players and the motivation to overcome their past shortcomings, the Chargers have their sights set on redemption and closing out games to secure victories in the postseason.