One of the biggest stories from the first weekend of the 2024 NFL season had nothing to do with what happened on the field, as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police ahead of the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and former NBA star Charles Barkley voiced some concerns about how the situation was handled by the wide receiver while comparing the situation to Scottie Scheffler being arrested before the second round of the PGA Championship.

“I don't know what happened, I think it clearly escalated quickly,” Charles Barkley said on Roc and Manuch with Jimmy B. “I hate that we're gonna throw it in the media because the guys are going to quickly go to race and it bothers me because we don't know what happened. We got so many fools in the media that love to play the race card, I saw wait a minute they just did the same thing to Scottie Scheffler.”

Barkley went on to say that a celebrity can't pull that card when being pulled over by police, and that the person should cooperate in that situation. He did not claim that Hill pulled that card in the incident, however. Hill called for change after the incident.

“I think the one thing you can't do as a celebrity, you can't say, ‘Do you know who I am?'” Barkley said. “Like I said I don't know what happened but that's the one thing you can't do. You say, ‘yes sir,' cooperate 100%.”

Barkley then went on to say that he did read the police report and expressed more of his thoughts based on that.

“I saw on the police report he was uncooperative, but the one thing I hate when we put stuff in the media and we let guys who race bait start throwing stuff out there,” Barkley said. “I saw wait a minute the same thing just happened to Scottie Scheffler, who actually got booked, he went down to the big house.”

Dolphins support Tyreek Hill after detainment

Hill has received a ton of support since this incident, especially from the Dolphins organization. The team released a firm statement on the incident, head coach Mike McDaniel was still visibly upset about it when asked on Monday, and Tua Tagovailoa has supported his receiver as well. Not to mention, Calais Campbell pulled over while Hill was being handcuffed by police as well.

The Dolphins hope to move on quickly and get ready for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills.