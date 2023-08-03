The Crown lock horns with the Machine! Catch the latest Leagues Cup series with our Charlotte FC-Cruz Azul odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The top team in Group K, Charlotte, aims to maintain its strong performances in the Leagues Cup. However, their defense has been a concern, as they have conceded goals in their last five consecutive matches, leading to some unreliability.

Cruz Azul is coming into this fixture after a draw against Atlanta United last Sunday. Their defense has been under scrutiny as well, conceding goals in their last nine consecutive matches, which adds psychological pressure on the team. Los de La Noria will be eager to secure a victory against the Crown in their first encounter.

Here are the Charlotte FC-Cruz Azul soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: Charlotte FC-Cruz Azul Odds

Charlotte FC: +190

Cruz Azul: +115

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -142

Under 2.5 Goals: +102

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul

TV: TSN3, Nu9ve, ViX

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, ViX+

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

Why Charlotte FC Can Beat Cruz Azul

Before the start of the Leagues Cup in July, Charlotte endured a miserable run of form in MLS, winning just one of their previous 10 league matches. Having started the competition after a mixed run in the MLS with six wins and 26 points from 23 games, Charlotte sits in the 12th position in the Eastern Conference.

However, Charlotte has shown improvement in the Leagues Cup group phase, securing a 2-2 draw against Dallas followed by a convincing 4-1 win against Necaxa. Charlotte has been effective in front of goal, scoring at least twice in each of their matches. Charlotte FC is facing a Mexican side for only the second time in history, and in their first encounter, they emerged victorious with a 4-1 win against Necaxa.

Charlotte's backline is currently the weakest in Major League Soccer. Coach Christian Lattanzio's Charlotte team has struggled defensively in Major League Soccer, conceding 40 goals in just 23 games. Moreover, the Crown's Leagues Cup tournament games have been high-scoring affairs, with both matches witnessing four or more goals. Their recent outings have seen six of the last eight games with over 3.5 goals.

Head coach Lattanzio has no injury or suspension concerns for the upcoming clash. Summer signing Scott Arfield is expected to continue in midfield after scoring his first goal in the recent victory over Necaxa. Brandt Bronico, Karol Swiderski, Scott Arfield, and Patrick Agyemang scored in the game against Necaxa, while Ben Bender provided the equalizer in the game against Dallas.

Although the Croatian goalkeeper, Kristijan Kahlina, was injured for a significant part of the season, he has been performing quite well for Charlotte in recent games. In the match against Dallas, he made four crucial saves that played a decisive role in Charlotte's 2-2 draw in regular time, leading to their 4-1 victory in the penalty shootout. Charlotte has managed to keep only one clean sheet in their last five matches, suggesting that Cruz Azul's players are likely to find the net against Kahlina as well.

Why Cruz Azul Can Beat Charlotte FC

As one of the biggest and most storied clubs in Mexico, Cruz Azul enjoyed dominant success in the 1960s and 70s, establishing itself as a top club in North America. This year, Las Liebres had a tough start to the season, suffering three consecutive defeats before the Liga MX season paused for Leagues Cup play. Cruz Azul managed to reach the knockout stages of the cup in a dramatic fashion.

Los Celestes suffered a late 2-1 defeat against Inter Miami, courtesy of a spectacular free-kick by Lionel Messi in stoppage time, and then drew 1-1 with Atlanta United. However, they eventually secured passage into the round of 32 by winning a tense penalty shootout 5-4. Cruz Azul has a history of facing American teams on 14 occasions, winning nine times and losing on five occasions, but they have never played to a draw.

Since their return to competitive action in early July, Cruz Azul has yet to secure a victory in regular time in any of their five previous matches. La Máquina endured four successive defeats before their recent penalty shoot-out triumph over Atlanta, following a 1-1 draw.

Despite domestic ups and downs, Cruz Azul has consistently performed well on the international stage. They even claimed victory in the first edition of the Leagues Cup in 2019 when it was an 8-team single-elimination tournament. In the modern era, the club's journey has been a rollercoaster ride. While they have won the Concacaf Champions League (2019) and the Mexican Clausura (2021-22), they have not won the overall championship in Mexico for over three decades.

Similar to their US rivals, Cruz Azul also struggles with consistency in their defensive performances. With their last three games ending in high-scoring affairs, it wouldn't be surprising if the match at Toyota Stadium also sees plenty of goals. Both of Cruz Azul's Leagues Cup matches witnessed a flurry of goals.

Brazilian head coach Ricardo Ferretti is expected to stick with the same starting XI that squeezed into the knockout phase on Sunday. Although they possess individual talent, finding the right formula as a team remains a work in progress. Carlos Vargas remains a long-term absentee for Cruz Azul, while 19-year-old Rodrigo Huescas is likely to miss out against Atlanta. Ignacio Rivero, Uriel Antuna, and Moisés Vieira are going to look for goals in this battle.

Final Charlotte FC-Cruz Azul Prediction & Pick

Both teams have frail defenses, so expect a high-scoring encounter. However, the Crown might just edge out Los Cementeros by a small margin of goals.

Final Charlotte FC-Cruz Azul Prediction & Pick: Charlotte FC (+190), Over 2.5 goals (-142)