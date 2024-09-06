ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Charlotte-North Carolina prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Charlotte-North Carolina.

The North Carolina Tar Heels had a turbulent, emotional, disturbing, but ultimately successful Week 1 in their college football season. That's a mouthful. Let's unpack what we mean when we say that.

The turbulence came from a close, tense, ugly, and anything-but-convincing 19-17 win over a not-very-good Minnesota team on the road. The game was always close and went right down to the wire, with the Tar Heels winning because Minnesota missed a long field goal at the very end of regulation. North Carolina survived more than anything else. It didn't excel or dominate or surge. It held on for dear life.

The emotional and disturbing elements of North Carolina's game came from the gruesome and terrifying injury suffered by starting quarterback Max Johnson. He went to the hospital after the game — such was the severity of his injury — and he remained hospitalized for several more days after the game, a cruel and wrenching turn of events for Johnson, his family, and his Carolina teammates.

The night was, however, a success. North Carolina did win. It did hold its opponent to just 17 points. It did play good defense. It did persevere in the fourth quarter. Conner Harrell, the backup quarterback, was able to do just enough to help the Tar Heels win. Harrell now gets the keys to the offense with Johnson out. It's Harrell's team and Harrell's responsibility to lead the North Carolina attack into Week 2 against Charlotte. Can Harrell truly take charge of this team and make it his own? That's the foremost item for coach Mack Brown to evaluate as the Tar Heels play their 2024 home opener.

Here are the Charlotte-North Carolina College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Charlotte-North Carolina Odds

Charlotte: +22.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +1200

North Carolina: -22.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -3000

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Charlotte vs North Carolina

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Charlotte Could Cover The Spread/Win

The North Carolina offense did not look great in Week 1. It's true that the Tar Heels were playing on the road and at night against a Big Ten opponent. Minnesota is not an FCS cupcake or a bottom-rung Group of Five team. The Gophers' defense is respectable. Still, Carolina didn't look good, and now Conner Harrell — the backup quarterback — has to take over full-time as the leader of the Tar Heel offense. It's not a recipe for success, and it's not a recipe for covering a spread of more than three whole touchdowns. Keep in mind that it's only Week 2 of the season. If this was Week 8 or 9, Harrell might have a lot more familiarity with his teammates in live-game action. In Week 2, he is still adjusting to his teammates and getting settled. It's just not a situation in which to expect a blowout win for a team and an offense which have been rocked by an injury (Max Johnson) and are going through an anything-but-stable period right now.

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina has Omarion Hampton, one of the very best running backs in the country. Conner Harrell doesn't have to be the hero here and put on his Superman cape. UNC can blow out Charlotte by running the ball and using its offensive line.

Final Charlotte-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

The Max Johnson injury and subsequent Conner Harrell situation at quarterback for UNC makes this game very uncertain. We'll pass on this one.

Final Charlotte-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: Charlotte +22.5