Beyonce has an incredible car collection. Also known as Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, she is a popular singer and actress. Aside from appearing in several notable films, she has also released a handful of iconic hit songs such as Single Ladies, Crazy in Love, and Beautiful Liar. In fact, Beyonce is a 32-time Grammy Award winner and even won an Innovator Award.

Furthermore, Beyonce is also known as the wife of decorated rapper Jay-Z. Given Beyonce's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a world-class performer like her owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Beyonce's incredible $1.7 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beyonce has a net worth of around $600 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that the 32 Grammy Award winner decided to invest in a few cars to fill up her garage, according to sources.

5. Chrysler Pacifica Minivan

The cheapest car in Beyonce's car collection is a Chrysler Pacifica Minivan, which is valued for around $37,095. Although it's the cheapest in the Single Ladies singer's collection, the Chrysler Pacifica Minivan is certainly one of the most overlooked minivans in the market.

Boasting of a luxurious interior combined with a respectable exterior, the Chrysler Pacifica Minivan should provide plenty of comfort while Beyonce is traveling around the city.

The Chrysler Pacifica Minivan is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine. It produces 287 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in just 8.3 seconds, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. Designed with a nine-speed shiftable automatic transmission, it can also reach a maximum speed of 110 mph.

4. Cadillac Escalade

A staple among Hollywood celebrities, it isn't surprising that Beyonce also has a $79,440 Cadillac Escalade in her car collection. The 32-time Grammy Award winner must've loved the Cadillac Escalade's roomy interior that offers plenty of comfort while providing sufficient space for transporting some essential bulky cargo.

As a result, this luxurious SUV is one of the most coveted vehicles in the market thanks to its modern design without sacrificing performance and practicality.

Deriving its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine, the Cadillac Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the Cadillac Escalade can top speed at 110 mph. Designed with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this elite SUV can go from standstill position to 60 mph in just under eight seconds.

3. Mercedes Benz Sprinter Limousine

It seems that the Obsessed actress is a huge fan of minivans, owning a second one in the form of the Mercedes Benz Sprinter Limousine. For this minivan, Beyonce shelled out $149,000.

Having a roomy interior while providing a lavish feel, Beyonce will surely feel the treatment of an A-lister while traveling around with the Mercedes Benz Sprinter Limousine. It's also practical for Beyonce to take this one for a spin, when she's going on an outing with husband Jay-Z, especially if it involves some camping activities.

The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Limousine sources its power from a 2.0-liter Inline-4 engine. It produces 188 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, this top-of-the-line minivan can go as fast as 90 mph. In terms of acceleration, it's capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in a little over 10½ seconds thanks to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

2. Mercedes Benz McLaren SLR

While Beyonce is a big fan of minivans, she also has the tendency to ride in style. Because of this, there's no better way than to steal the show by entering with an eye-catching Mercedes Benz McLaren SLR.

For the Mercedes Benz McLaren SLR, Beyonce probably took out $455,500 from her pockets. The Mercedes Benz McLaren SLR is a head turner thanks to its scissor doors combined with a lavish interior that allows the driver and passenger to enjoy some modern technology.

The stylish Mercedes Benz McLaren SLR can go full speed at 207 mph. With a five-speed automatic transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline above 3½ seconds. It also gets its power from a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 powertrain, allowing it to produce 617 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque.

1. 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II

Speaking of riding in style, Beyonce surely catches everyone's attention when she takes out the 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II for a spin. It's also the most expensive car in her collection at $1 million. This classic masterpiece was reportedly a gift from her husband, Jay-Z. It's certainly a classy vehicle fit for a queen like Beyonce.

Getting its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine, it produces 174 horsepower. With the help of its four-speed automatic transmission, it can reach a top speed of 113 mph. Moreover in just under 11 seconds, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Beyonce's incredible $1.7 million car collection.