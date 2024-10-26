Brie Larson is a popular celebrity in the Hollywood scene, especially after starring in a handful of blockbuster hits. She is also an Oscar Award-winning actress. With plenty of memorable performances, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here's Brie Larson's incredible $341K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Larson has a net worth of around $25 million. With a surplus of cash, it isn't surprising that she decided to splurge on a few cars, as per sources.

6. Nissan Leaf

The cheapest car in Larson's collection is a Nissan Leaf, which cost the Captain Marvel star around $32,600. The Nissan Leaf drives quietly thanks to its efficient electric motor. Furthermore, Larson should easily have the utmost comfort while driving this respectable hatchback thanks to its advanced features that also put a premium on safety.

The Leaf sources its power from a 40-KwH electric motor battery. This allows it to produce 147 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, this solid hatchback can go as fast as 98 mph with the help of its one-speed drive transmission. In just 6½ seconds, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

5. Ford Explorer

Next up on this list is Larson's Ford Explorer. For the purchase of this elite SUV, the Short Term 12 actress took out $33,775 from her pockets. The Ford Explorer is a massive SUV at best, capable of housing five more passengers. On the other hand, it has sufficient cargo space, making it capable of transporting some of Larson's bulkier possessions.

The Ford Explorer derives its power from a 3.6-liter flex fuel V6 engine. It produces 290 horsepower and 255 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission helps it reach a top speed of 148 mph. In just under seven seconds, it can move from a standstill to 60 mph.

4. Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

While the Ford Explorer is a great option when Larson needs to bring her friends or crew, the $34,180 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S gives the Oscar Award-winning actress another solid option. This cargo van is perfect for outdoor activities, specifically camping. It features a handful of amenities, including a kitchen, mattress, and even a disco ball.

The NV Cargo 2500 S gains power from a 4.0-liter V6 engine. It produces 261 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, in terms of acceleration, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in a little more than nine seconds. On the other hand, it can also speed up to 100 mph.

3. Chevrolet Suburban

The second SUV in Larson's collection is a Chevrolet Suburban, which made the Room actress shell out $54,205. The Suburban is a top-of-the-line SUV that offers a spacious interior, headlined by enormous cargo space, which should come in handy for the Hollywood A-lister. As a result, it's easily one of the most coveted SUVs in the market.

The Suburban is built with a 5.3-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, its six-speed shiftable automatic transmission paves the way for it to go full speed at 108 mph. When it comes to acceleration, it can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over seven seconds.

2. Tesla Model X

Larson seems to be a fan of electric cars, given how much she can reduce her carbon footprint. Aside from the Nissan Leaf, the Avengers actress also owns a Tesla Model X, which retails for around $81,000. The Model X boasts of a futuristic design with advanced technological features. As a result, it was one of the hottest electric cars in the market.

The Model X produces 328 horsepower and 387 lb-ft of torque with a 60-KwH electric battery motor. Furthermore, this futuristic car can go as fast as 131 mph with the assistance of a one-speed direct-drive transmission. On the other hand, it only takes 5.2 seconds for it to go from 0 to 60 mph.

1. Tesla Model S

Sold in the market for $104,990, the most expensive car in Larson's collection is a Tesla Model S. The Model S is a luxury EV sedan that boasts of a roomy interior, capable of housing up to a maximum of five passengers. Moreover, it's lavish interior design should offer some comfortable driving experiences for the real-life Captain Marvel.

Built with a 100-KwH Li-ion electric motor battery, it produces 259 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, a one-speed direct-drive transmission helps it can go as fast as 155 mph, making it the fastest car in Larson's collection. In just 2.3 seconds, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Brie Larson's incredible $341K car collection.