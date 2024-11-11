Doja Cat, also known as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, transformed from SoundCloud hit to a world-class singer. In fact, she's also a Grammy Award-winning artist. Given Doja Cat's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Doja Cat's amazing $835K car collection, with photos.

Doja Cat continues to be popular as she was nominated in three categories in the 2024 People's Choice Awards. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Doja Cat has a net worth of around $12 million. With extra cash lying around, it's not surprising the Paint the Town Red singer would splurge on a few of her dream cars, as per sources.

6. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The cheapest car in Doja Cat's car collection is a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which costs around $74,600. Although it's the cheapest car in Doja Cat's garage, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is considered to be a luxury sedan, highlighted by its lavish interior that should treat the Paint the Town Red singer like a Hollywood A-lister.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, its nine-speed automatic transmission allows it to reach a maximum speed of 135 mph. When it comes to acceleration, it can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

5. BMW iX

Next up on this list is Doja Cat's BMW iX. Doja Cat fans may remember this very car where the Need to Know artist promoted it during the 2022 Coachella music festival as part of BMW's #RoadtoCoachella campaign. The BMW iX is the brand's first electric SUV, complemented with its outstanding futuristic look. For this modern-day vehicle, the BMW iX retails for around $83,200.

Deriving its power from an electric motor, the BMW iX produces 516 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this electric SUV can go full speed at 124 mph, and it has a one-speed direct-drive transmission. Furthermore, it can also accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph in just under 4½ seconds.

4. Cadillac Escalade

Speaking of luxury SUVs, it seems that Doja Cat also owns a Cadillac Escalade, which is a staple among the garages of music celebrities. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the Grammy Award-winning singer paid around $110,300. The Cadillac is a favorite due to its versatility and ideal size for an SUV. Moreover, the lavish interior as its main attraction makes it difficult to resist.

The Cadillac Escalade sources its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The top-tier SUV only needs a little more than six seconds to accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. With a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Escalade can reach a maximum speed of 120 mph.

3. Tesla Model X

Aside from the BMW iX, Doja Cat also owns another electric car in the form of the Tesla Model X. For this modern-day beauty, the Kiss Me More artist shelled out $135,400. The Tesla Model X may be familiar as well to Doja Cat fans, having appeared in the music video for the track called Best Friends. Doja Cat also appeared with the Tesla Model X for a Pepsi advertisement.

Powered by a dual-electric motor system, the Tesla Model X produces 670 horsepower and 686 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to speed, this luxury electric car can go as fast as 149 mph, and it also has a one-speed direct-drive transmission. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.

2. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

When it comes to weekend rides that may involve some outings, there's no doubt that Doja Cat made a great choice in choosing the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. While it cost her $156,780, it's safe to say that it's been worth it for Doja Cat.

The G63 AMG is a luxurious SUV that provides the utmost comfort. But more importantly, it comes in handy whenever the Say So singer needs to go through some difficult terrain.

Equipped with a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 powertrain, it produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It has a nine-speed shiftable automatic transmission, and it can go up to 136 mph. In just 4½ seconds, it can move from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease.

1. Lamborghini Huracan

Retailing in the market for $274,390, the most expensive car in her collection is a Lamborghini Huracan. Staying true to the brand, the Huracan's calculated design allows it to peak in terms of design and performance. In fact, the Huracan has the ability to outclass any car in the market. As a result, it's one of the most coveted cars today.

The Huracan sources its power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine. It produces 630 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this supercar can go as fast as 202 mph, and it has a seven-speed automated manual transmission. On the other hand, it has no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just less than three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Doja Cat's amazing $835K car collection.