Emma Stone is a popular actress, having starred in a handful of blockbuster movies, including La La Land. She is also a two-time Oscar Award-winning actress. Given Stone's impact in the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Emma Stone's incredible $723K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stone has a net worth of around $40 million. With plenty of cash to spare, Stone decided to fill up her garage with a some interesting cars, as per sources.

9. Mini Cooper S

The cheapest car in Stone's collection is a Mini Cooper S, which costs around $30,000. This beautiful art on wheels certainly comes in handy for running errands and for everyday drives.

The Mini Cooper S is built with a 2.0-liter intercooled turbo inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 189 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, a six-speed manual transmission helps it drive as fast as 146 mph. It only requires 4.6 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

8. 2019 Audi Q5

Next up on this list is Stone's luxury SUV, the 2019 Audi Q5. For this one, the La La Land actress shelled out $36,000. Its roomy interior certainly provides the utmost comfort.

The 2019 Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0-liter intercooled Turbo Inline-4 engine. It produces 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It can accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in just under six seconds. Furthermore, it's also capable of reaching a maximum speed of 130 mph.

7. Jeep Wrangler

Speaking of SUVs, there's no question that the Jeep Wrangler not only boasts of luxury but also comes in handy during off-road situations. As a result, it isn't surprising Stone has a $62,000 Wrangler for her outdoor trips.

Powered by a 2.0-liter intercooled Turbo Inline-4 engine, it produces 270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed manual transmission, it can reach a top speed of 112 mph. Furthermore, it can easily go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just under six seconds.

6. 2021 Audi S6

The second Audi vehicle in Stone's collection is a 2021 Audi S6, which is priced at around $74,000. However, the 2021 Audi S6 isn't a SUV but a luxury sedan that allows the Easy A actress to drive around the city in style.

Designed with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo electric V6 powertrain, the 2021 Audi S6 produces 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, it can reach a maximum speed of 130 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under 4½ seconds.

5. 2022 Mercedes-Benz E450 Cabriolet

Fit for a Hollywood celebrity like Stone, it isn't surprising that the Poor Things actress couldn't resist not getting a 2022 Mercedes-Benz E450 Cabriolet for herself. For this one, Stone shelled out $75,000.

The E450 Cabriolet sources its power from a 3.0-liter intercooled turbo inline-6 engine. It produces 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Its nine-speed automatic transmission with overdrive helps it go as fast as 130 mph. On the other hand, it only requires around 5.3 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

4. 2022 Range Rover Sport MHEV

Besides the Jeep Wrangler, another off-road SUV Stone could use is her 2022 Range Rover Sport MHEV, which retails for $93,000 in the market. It boasts of comfort and luxury while being able to pass through the toughest terrains.

The 2022 Range Rover Sport MHEV derives its power from a 3.0-liter intercooled turbo electric inline-6 engine. It produces 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, it's capable of speeding up to 130 mph. In terms of acceleration, only 5.6 seconds is required to go from 0 to 60 mph.

3. 2020 Cadillac CT6

Stone seems to be a fan of luxury sedans. As a result, it makes sense that she also owns a 2020 Cadillac CT6, which costs around $99,000. It's certainly a sedan that gives an aura of class and elegance.

Powered by a 4.2-liter turbocharged V8 engine, it produces 500 horsepower and 574 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it can speed up to 135 mph. Thanks to a 10-speed automatic transmission, just 5.7 seconds is required to go from 0 to 60 mph.

2. Tesla Model S

Stone seems to be a fan of electric cars as she owns a Tesla Model S. For this one, the highly successful model took out $104,490 from her earnings. The Model S is useful for Stone whenever she wants to reduce her carbon footprint. But aside from going green, the Model S features a lavish interior that's highlighted by its highly advanced audio system.

The Model S sources its power from an electric motor. It produces 670 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. Its one-speed automatic transmission allows it to go as fast as 175 mph. In terms of acceleration, it's capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a tad longer than three seconds.

1. 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Coupe

Sold in the market for as much as $150,000, the most expensive car in Stone's collection is a 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Coupe. This super coupe easily stands out on the streets for its design and performance.

Deriving its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Flat-6 engine, it produces 473 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, its speed can peak up to 191 mph thanks to an eight-speed manual transmission. It's also capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just under four seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Emma Stone's incredible $723K car collection.