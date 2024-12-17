Ezekiel Elliott is a popular running back who currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys. He is a two time All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowl player. Given Elliott’s accomplishments in the NFL, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Ezekiel Elliott’s incredible $801K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Elliott has a net worth of around $35 million. With plenty of cash at his disposal, it isn’t surprising to see the Cowboys player splurge on some nice rides.

5. Chevrolet Corvette Z06

The cheapest car in Elliott’s collection is a Chevrolet Corvette Z06, which cost the Cowboys running back around $80,500. Although it’s the cheapest car in his garage, the Corvette Z06 isn’t cheap by any means. In fact, it’s considered to be one of the most powerful sports cars in the market today.

Boasting of sleek and sporty features, Elliott should have no problems cruising around the city with style. Furthermore, the Corvette Z06 was simply designed to dominate the streets with its elite performance.

The Corvette Z06 operates on a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, with a seven-speed manual transmission, this sports car can speed up to 197 mph. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just three seconds.

4. Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Another solid car in Elliott’s collection is the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. For this bad boy on wheels, the former First Team All-Pro selection shelled out around $80,995. It’s safe to say that the Durango SRT Hellcat is one of the highlights of Elliott’s garage.

In terms of features, the Durango SRT Hellcat may possess size. However, it doesn’t take away the vehicle’s acceleration abilities, which is the Durango SRT Hellcat’s main attraction. With plenty of size, cargo space and leg room shouldn’t be a problem.

The Durango SRT Hellcat is built with a 6.2-liter Supercharged Hellcat V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, the Durango SRT Hellcat can go as fast as 180 mph with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition to this, it has no problems going from a standstill to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

3. GMC Yukon

The second SUV in Elliott’s car collection is a GMC Yukon, which retails for around $81,000. While the Yukon is a respectable full-sized SUV, it does hold some forgettable memories for Elliott.

While driving the Yukon, Elliott ran a red light leading to a car accident while running late. The incident forced the two-time NFL rushing yards leader to cough up $33,000 in damages and injuries to an owner of the BMW after the latter filed a lawsuit.

Nonetheless, the GMC Yukon is a full-sized SUV, making the roomy interior its main highlight. However, given that Elliott faced a huge controversy with this car, it’s safe to say that it’s not one of his favorites.

The Yukon gets its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. With a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Yukon can attain a top speed of 112 mph. In terms of acceleration, this full-sized SUV can move from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just over six seconds.

2. Bentley Bentayga

Given that Elliott is a fan of SUVs, the Bentley Bentayga certainly has its place in Elliott’s car collection. For this icon of luxury, Elliott had to pay around $231,825.

While showcasing the highlights of a Bentley, the Bentayga surely performs well on the road while providing the best comfort. The Bentayga is easily one of the priciest SUVs in the market today, given how it was meticulously designed to near perfection.

Equipped with a 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged W12 engine, the luxurious SUV has 600 horsepower and 568 lb-ft torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the SUV can reach a top speed of 190 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

When it comes to city driving and bringing along some friends or family, the Bentayga is surely hard to beat in terms of design and performance.

1. Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Another enticing SUV that Elliott just couldn’t resist having is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. To have the keys to this elite SUV, the two-time All-Pro player paid around $327,000.

At $327,000, the Cullinan is easily the most expensive car in his garage. The Cullinan is powered by a 6.75L twin-turbocharged V12 engine, allowing it to have 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft torque. The luxurious SUV is also capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just less than five seconds while going as fast as 155 mph.

Apart from engine performance, Elliott should also have no problems taking his family or friends with him as they explore the city with flair.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ezekiel Elliott’s incredible $801K car collection.