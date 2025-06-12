There’s plenty of pressure for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. This is true, in part, because of his new weapon. But Prescott has loads of help from his skill players, including one of two underrated sleepers who could break out in the 2025 NFL season.

The Cowboys are coming off an injury-riddled season. They only won seven games. But hopes are much higher in 2025.

Part of the reason for the enthusiasm is speed weapon Kavontae Turpin.

Cowboys WR Kavontae Turpin could surprise this year

The Cowboys seem determined to find a key role for Turpin, according to dallascowboys.com. Turpin said head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s approach helps him.

“He wants to do shifts and motions, to get the ball in playmakers' hands in space, and to get one-one-ones,” Turpin said. “I feel like that's good for me. One-on-one with a linebacker or a safety, I'm gonna take advantage of them.”

And Turpin said he’s ready to be more than just a standout kick returner.

“I'll say to just be available,” Turpin said. “I gotta be trustworthy so they know when they call my number, I'll go out there and make a play. Kickoff returns and punt returns, I'll be me and try to make a Pro Bowl again. But, on offense, I'll let them believe in me and trust in me to go out there and be the playmaker I can be.”

Turpin totaled 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2024. He averaged almost 14 yards per reception.

Kickoff returns could be fun for Kevontae Turpin

Still, he should be even more of a threat running back kickoffs. New NFL rules put touchbacks at the 35-yard line. That means teams will be reluctant to avoid kicking to guys like Turpin.

“With the rule change, they've gotta kick it in the landing spot now,” Turpin said. “So there won't be too many touchbacks. But, hopefully, they won't touchback me. I'm trying to get as many touches as I can, but I feel a lot of guys are gonna be scared with the new rule change. I'm just gonna roll with the punches.”

Of course, Turpin’s chances of playing a major role at receiver diminished when the Cowboys traded for George Pickens. However, Turpin said the team is coming together and things are looking up.

“Everybody's buying in,” Turpin explained. “Everybody's loving what Schottenheimer is doing. I just feel like we're gonna take the pressure and roll with it, and deal with it. Everybody's excited and everybody wants to be here.”

Schottenheimer said he thinks Turpin can make a difference, according to yahoo.com.

“I think he's a dynamic weapon,” Schottenheimer said. “I can't say enough about his growth in the understanding of the football scheme over the last couple years. The game-changing plays he's made for us, dynamic weapon. There's really nothing he can't do, we're moving him in positions that two years ago we would [think] I don't know if that would work out. Incredible talent, but it's awesome to see him maturing as a football player.”

CB Shavon Revel Jr. might hit the ground running

There are some dings for his reviews. But most come from the fact that he must overcome a knee injury. Other than that, he can succeed.

Revel said he’s ready to rock, according to dallascowboys.com.

“Job ain't finished,” Revel said. “I still have to go out there and prove myself to the coaches. I've got to go out there and show them what I have. You can always talk, at the end of the day, you've got to prove to the coaches what you can do.”

Revel said he’s seeing significant progress as he tries to return from the injury.

“Right now, I can pretty much do everything,” Revel said. “Running straight line, cutting, haven't gotten too much into that. Just trying to take it day by day. Trying to take it slow.”

Also, Revel said he has become mentally tougher through the setbacks he has faced in his career.

“It's definitely made me a tough individual…” Revel said. “I'm very hard on myself, and that's what it did to me because I look back then, I don't look back and myself and be like ‘Bro, you never did this and that,' because everything happens for a reason. You learn and you grow, you learn from your mistakes, and that's kind of what I did.”

And he should fit in with the Cowboys because he said he doesn’t have to be pushed by coaches.

“I'm very self-motivated,” Revel said. “I don't care what level you play on, I feel like if you've got that heart, and you believe in yourself and you do what you want to do and not try to work yourself through other people and what they think about you… I feel like you will be on this level. You'll get to where you've been dreaming of.”