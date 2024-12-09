George Clooney is well-known actor, who has starred in several blockbuster hits. He is also a two-time Oscar Award-winning actor. Given Clooney's popularity around the world for his work in the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he owns? Well, wonder no more. Here is George Clooney's amazing $538K car collection, with photos.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Clooney has a net worth of around $500 million. With extra cash to spare, especially after Clooney sold his home to Christian McCaffrey, it isn't surprising to see the Money Monster star splurge on a few luxury cars for his daily rides.

5. 2012 Lexus LS

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for as much as $67,630, the cheapest car in Clooney's collection is the 2012 Lexus LS. Although it's the cheapest car in the garage of the two-time Oscar Award-winning actor, the Lexus LS is another luxury sedan that should garner some attention.

Its classy look combined with its size for a sedan probably played a role in convincing Clooney to get one for himself.

The Lexus LS derives its power from a 4.6-liter V8 engine with the assistance of an electric motor. This allows it to produce 380 horsepower and 367 lb-ft of torque.

Furthermore, it has an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it can attain a top speed of 131 mph. On the other hand, in terms of acceleration, the Lexus LS only requires a little more than 5½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

4. 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Speedster

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is Clooney's 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Speedster. For this elite super car, the Michael Clayton actor paid around $79,194. Only less than 1,000 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Speedsters were released into the market, making it a rare find for any car collector. However, Clooney was able to snag one, making it one of the highlights of his garage.

The Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Speedster derives its power from a 3.6-liter flat-6 engine. This allows it to produce 247 horsepower and 228 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a five-speed manual transmission, the Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Speedster can reach a top speed of 158 mph. In just exactly five seconds, this super car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

3. Tango T600EV

For more photos, click here

Another unique car in Clooney's collection comes in the form of the Tango T600EV. It's an electric car that should catch anyone's attention. Moreover, the Tango T600EV should also play a role in helping the Money Monster star reduce his carbon footprint thanks to its environmentally friendly features designed to reduce traffic congestion.

The Tango T600EV operates on dual electric motors. This allows it to produce 805 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. This unique EV vehicle can go as fast as 150 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds.

2. 1959 Chevrolet Corvette C1

For more photos, click here

The second-most-expensive vehicle in Clooney's car collection is a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette C1. For this vintage piece on wheels, The Ides of March star paid around $126,170. The Corvette C1 is a coveted piece for many car collectors.

This vintage piece was reportedly originally owned by his father, who wanted to use the car to impress his future wife, which turned out to be Clooney's mother.

Powered by a 4.6-liter V8 engine, the Corvette C1 produces 290 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque. It relies on a four-speed manual transmission, paving the way for this old-school classic to go as fast as 113 mph. Furthermore, the Corvette C1 can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair less than seven seconds.

1. 2008 Tesla Roadster Signature 100

For more photos, click here

The most expensive car in Clooney's garage is the 2008 Tesla Roadster Signature 100, which is priced in the market for around $142,000. The Roadster Signature 100 may be a super car. However, it's an EV sports car that's built to impress. In fact, the Oscar Award-winning actor was so excited that it was the first ever electric car that Clooney ever maneuvered.

The Roadster Signature 100 gets its power from an electric motor. This allows it to produce 248 horsepower and 211 lb-ft of torque. With a two-speed manual transmission, the Roadster Signature 100 can speed up to 125 mph. In addition to this, this EV super car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just less than six seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on George Clooney's amazing $538K car collection.