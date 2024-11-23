Hailey Bieber is a successful model and actress. She is also the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin. Hailey Bieber is also the wife of worldwide sensation Justin Bieber. Given Hailey Bieber's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Hailey Bieber's insane $571K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bieber has a net worth of around $20 million. With plenty of cash lying around, she opted to fill her garage with some lavish SUVs.

4. 2021 Tesla Model X

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Bieber's collection is a 2021 Tesla Model X, which is priced in the market for $99,990. Although the Tesla Model X is the cheapest car in her garage, it's also the most advanced car among the rest in her collection. As a result, it truly deserves a special place in Bieber's garage.

The Tesla Model X provides a sleek and modern look while also possessing some advanced technology that makes it the car of the future. But more importantly, the Tesla Model X should help Bieber reduce her carbon footprint. In fact, the Guess model takes it for a spin whenever she needs to punch in a workout at the gym.

The Tesla Model X should reduce her carbon footprint, as it's powered by a pair of electric motors. This allows it to produce 670 horsepower. It has a one-speed direct-drive transmission, and the Tesla Model X can attain a maximum speed of 155 mph. It also requires less than four seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

3. 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is Bieber's 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR. The Range Rover Sport SVR is a staple in the garages of Hollywood A-listers. Given that Bieber is an influential person as well in the Hollywood scene, it isn't surprising that the Ralph Lauren endorser joined her peers. For this luxurious SUV, Bieber shelled out around $115,795.

In terms of features, the Range Rover Sport SVR provides the utmost comfort thanks to its spacious interior. Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Range Rover Sport SVR is also built to handle the toughest conditions. As a result, this top-of-the-line SUV should be perfect whenever Bieber opts to go on long road trips that may require some off-roading.

The Range Rover Sport SVR is built with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. In just a little over four seconds, the Range Rover Sport SVR can go from a standstill position to 60 mph. Moreover, it's capable of speeding up to 176 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2. 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63

For more photos, click here

Speaking of top-tier SUVs, aside from the Range Rover Sport SVR, the Tommy Hilfiger model also has a 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 parked in her garage. For this elite beast, Bieber paid around $143,795. But like the Range Rover Sport SVR, the G63 is also a notable favorite among Hollywood celebrities.

The G63 was built for luxury, providing a handful of amenities for the utmost comfort. But aside from allowing any owner to ride comfortably, the G63 is also versatile enough to pass through the most unforgiving conditions thanks to its off-roading capabilities. This should give Bieber another option to ride with her husband for long road trips in the outdoors.

The G63 derives its power from a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This allows it to produce 563 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque. With a seven-speed automatic transmission, the G63 can attain a top speed of 130 mph. On the other hand, it can easily go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little longer than five seconds.

1. 2020 Lamborghini Urus

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for $211,321, the most expensive car in Bieber's collection is a 2020 Lamborghini Urus. The Urus is a high-performance luxurious SUV, making it one of the highlights of Bieber's garage. It's safe to say that the Ocean's Eight actress is a huge fan of lavish SUVs.

The Urus provides the market with a SUV that features super car qualities. This should allow Bieber and her husband to roam around with style. Furthermore, the Urus is also capable of handling off-road situations.

Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Urus produces 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It relies on an eight-speed automatic transmission to peak at 190 mph. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Hailey Bieber's insane $571K car collection.