Halsey is a rising singer who's gaining some popularity around the world with her hit music. In fact, she is a three-time Grammy Award-nominated artist. Given Halsey's rising career, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Halsey's incredible $294K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Halsey has a net worth of around $30 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that she splurged on a few cars, based on sources.

6. Toyota RAV4

The cheapest car in Halsey's collection is a Toyota RAV4, which is sold in the market for around $26,845. Although it's not a flashy SUV, Halsey does love to use it from time to time, especially when she prefers to keep a low profile. The Toyota RAV4 certainly does a good job in keeping Halsey away from the paparazzi.

The Toyota RAV4 produces 176 horsepower and 172 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 2.5-liter Inline-4 powertrain. Furthermore, it relies on a six-speed automatic transmission to help it drive up to 112 mph. In terms of acceleration, it only takes six seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

5. Chevrolet Corvette

While Halsey wants to keep a low profile at times, the Boy With Luv singer does want to stand out on special occasions. As a result, the three-time Grammy Award-nominated singer also has a Chevrolet Corvette parked in her garage. For this elite sports car, Halsey probably shelled out around $43,690. The Corvette certainly makes its presence felt anywhere it goes.

The Corvette can reach a maximum speed of 186 mph with the assistance of a six-speed manual transmission. Moreover, it derives its power from a 6.0-liter V8 engine, allowing it to produce 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, it only requires a little more than four seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

4. Mercedes-Benz GLC Class

Aside from the Toyota RAV4, Halsey also owns another SUV in the form of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Class, which is valued to be around $44,900. The GLC Class is certainly an upgrade. It features a lavish interior that should make any owner feel like royalty.

The GLC Class sources its power from a 2.0-liter turbo Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a nine-speed automatic transmission, this elite SUV can go full speed up to 131 mph. When it comes to acceleration, it can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just under six seconds.

3. Tesla Model 3

While Halsey has a taste for sports cars and premium SUVs, she seems to be keen as well on reducing her carbon footprint. As a result, she also got a Tesla Model 3 for herself. The Tesla Model 3 has a sleek design combined with a luxurious interior that features some advanced technology. For this electric car, Halsey paid around $46,440.

The Tesla Model 3 is powered by an electric motor. It produces 271 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Despite having a one-speed automatic transmission, this modern electric car can reach a top speed of 145 mph. On the other hand, only 4.1 seconds is required to go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

2. Chevrolet Suburban

Speaking of luxury SUVs, Halsey also owns a Chevrolet Suburban. Sold in the market for $52,800, the Suburban is a full-sized SUV that should provide sufficient cargo space and leg room for the utmost comfort. In fact, this massive SUV can transport up to seven passengers. There's no doubt that it's one of the most practical SUVs in the market.

The Suburban is built with a 5.3-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. With a 10-speed automatic transmission, it can speed up to 113 mph. Furthermore, it only takes 7.2 seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph.

1. Cadillac Escalade

Retailing in the market for $79,440, the most expensive car in Halsey's collection is a Cadillac Escalade. There's no doubt that Halsey is a huge fan of SUVs, given their practicality. However, the Escalade is easily the cream of the crop when it comes to the premium SUV market. Given its lavish interior, it's easy to see why Hollywood celebrities just had to get one.

The Escalade gets its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, a 10-speed automatic transmission allows it to reach a top speed of 110 mph. In terms of acceleration, it can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just under eight seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Halsey's incredible $294K car collection.