J. Cole owns an incredible car collection. Cole is undoubtedly one of the best rappers today. He has released several hit songs such as Middle Child, No Role Modelz, Work Out, and She Knows. He is also a two-time Grammy Award-winning artist who has even been praised by Eminem in one of his songs.

Given J. Cole's success in rap, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's J. Cole's incredible $2.9 million car collection, with photos.

With plenty of hit music under his belt, it isn't surprising that J. Cole is one of the highest-paid rappers in the world. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, J. Cole has a net worth of around $60 million.

With plenty of cash to spend, the two-time Grammy Award winner decided to materialize his dream cars. According to sources, J. Cole's car collection is stacked with the most coveted supercars and SUVs.

6. Jaguar F-Type Coupe P450

The cheapest car in J. Cole's car collection is a Jaguar F-Type Coupe P450, which costs around $71,300. Although it's the cheapest car in his garage, a lot of people will agree that this sports car isn't cheap at all.

Nevertheless, the Jaguar F-Type Coupe P450 is truly a thing of beauty. But more importantly, despite its outstanding design, it doesn't compromise on performance. In fact, it's one of the best vehicles for acceleration.

Designed with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, the Jaguar F-Type Coupe P450 can go from standstill to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. In terms of speed, it can reach a maximum speed of 177 mph. With a 5.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 444 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque.

5. Bentley Bentayga Deluxe

Next up on this list is J. Cole's Bentley Bentayga Deluxe. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the H.Y.B artist probably shelled out around $200,000.

A lot of J. Cole fans probably recognize this car from the rapper's Middle Child music video, where he surprisingly took this luxurious SUV offroading. Although it got dirty, the Bentley Bentayga Deluxe succeeded in shining bright in J. Cole's iconic music video.

Equipped with a twin-turbo W12 engine, this elite SUV produces 600 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the Bentley Bentayga Deluxe can go as fast as 187 mph. Moreover, in just 3.6 seconds, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

4. Bentley Continental GT

J. Cole seems to be a fan of Bentleys. In fact, he has another one in his car collection. But this time around, it's a luxurious supercar in the form of a $225,000 Bentley Continental GT.

While the Bentley Continental GT boasts of luxurious features, it never fails to put premium on performance. As a result, it's easy to see why the Bentley Continental GT is one of the most coveted cars in the market.

Built in with a 6.0-liter W12 engine, it produces 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. J. Cole should also have no problems in terms of speed with this super car, as it's capable of going full speed at 207 mph. Thanks to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox transmission, it can also go from 0 to 60 mph with ease in only under four seconds.

3. Lamborghini Urus

Super cars and elite SUVs seem to be J. Cole's taste. As a result, it isn't surprising that he had to get a Lamborghini Urus for his car collection which retails for around $229,495 in the market. The Lamborghini Urus doesn't fail in marrying style and performance with its sleek design combined with its surprising power on the streets.

Powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, an eight-speed automatic transmission allows this powerful SUV to go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds. Furthermore, it can also reach a top speed of 190 mph.

2. Porsche 911 Speedster

Speaking of super cars, J. Cole also owns a Porsche 911 Speedster. For this one, J. Cole probably shelled out around $275,750 from his pockets. Staying true to the brand, the Porsche 911 Speedster easily turns heads when it's out on the streets thanks to its powerful engine and eye-catching design.

The Porsche 911 Speedster gets its power from a 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine. It produces 502 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, with a six-speed manual transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just under four seconds. When it comes to speed, the Porsche 911 Speedster can go 192 mph.

1. Bugatti Veyron

The most expensive car in J. Cole's collection is the Bugatti Veyron at $1.9 million. The Bugatti Veyron is a groundbreaking super car fit for a world-class rapper like J. Cole. It's a beast on the road that surely turns some heads with its design and out-of-this-world performance.

Deriving its power from an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine, it produces 1,001 horsepower and 921 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it can go as fast as 267 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on J. Cole's incredible $2.9 million car collection.