Marshall Mathers finds a way to cleverly praise one artist, while dissing another

Coi Leray has responded to Eminem‘s diss on the new track “Doomsday Pt 2,” expressing that she remains unbothered despite being mentioned in the song, XXL reports. Eminem took shots at Leray, suggesting regret over her potential feature, rapping, “Guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, aye?”

In response, Leray took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her perspective, stating, “Misery loves company.” She went on to comment on the state of rap beef, deeming it “washed and tired” and expressing her focus on personal growth. Leray emphasized her commitment to a positive mindset, stating, “I’m so locked in on my grown and sexy vibes… if anybody don’t like me, that’s something they gotta take on with themselves.”

In a subsequent post, Leray addressed Slim Shady directly, stating, “Man who the hell said I wanted an Eminem feature? Imagine Eminem on Wanna Come thru?” referencing her new single. Despite Eminem dissing her in the song, Leray appears uninterested in engaging in a feud.

On a positive note, Eminem also praised J. Cole on the same track, acknowledging Cole's stature in the rap game. Eminem mentioned Cole alongside Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett, showing respect for the Dreamville captain. “And that’s why I’m back with Cole Bennett/ And I been at the level J. Cole been at,” he raps.

The track “Doomsday Pt. 2” is part of the Lyrical Lemonade compilation album “All Is Yellow,” released on Friday. The song is a sequel to last year's “Doomsday,” featuring Cordae and Juice WRLD. While Eminem's diss has stirred reactions, Leray chooses to remain focused on her music and personal growth rather than getting embroiled in unnecessary drama.