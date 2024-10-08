Jack Black owns an amazing car collection. Black is a popular actor who has starred in several movies including School of Rock, King Kong, High Fidelity, Nacho Libre, Tropic Thunder, and hit animated film series Kung Fu Panda. He is a Kids' Choice Award winner, MTV Movie Award-winning actor, and has a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Given Black's accomplishments in the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a Hollywood A-lister like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jack Black's amazing $643K car collection, with photos.

With plenty of memorable performances in the big screens, Black is one of the most successful actors in the industry. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Black has a net worth of around $50 million. Given Black's wealth from acting, the award-winning star has decided to splurge on a few lavish cars, based on sources.

6. Chevrolet Suburban

The cheapest car in Black's car collection is a Chevrolet Suburban, which is valued for around $55,300. The Chevy Suburban is a reliable full-sized SUV that should offer safety and the utmost comfort for the Kung Fu Panda star. Thanks to a roomy interior, Black should also be able to easily relax when he is running errands around the city or just getting off a tiring shoot.

Powered by a 5.3-liter V8 engine, it produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Chevy Suburban can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over 7½ seconds. In terms of speed, this premium SUV can peak at around 117 mph.

5. 2011 Lexus LS

The 2011 Lexus LS is certainly a luxury sedan fit for a Hollywood A-lister like Black. Apart from a sleek exterior, the 2011 Lexus LS offers a lavish interior highlighted by top-tier quality seats.

Given the features of the car, it's easy to see why Black should love cruising around the city with his top-of-the-line sedan by Lexus. For purchasing the 2011 Lexus LS, Black shelled out around $67,130.

The 2011 Lexus LS derives its power from a 4.6-liter V8 engine, allowing it to produce 380 horsepower and 367 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this luxury sedan can reach a top speed of 155 mph. Moreover, it's capable of going from standstill to 60 mph with ease in just a hairline below 5½ seconds, thanks to its eight-speed automatic transmission.

4. Tesla Model X

While the 2011 Lexus LS is one of the oldest cars in Black's garage, that hasn't stopped the Jumanji star from buying a modern one for himself in the form of the Tesla Model X. Boasting modern technology combined with a futuristic design, it's easy to see why Black had to get one for himself. In fact, he took out $99,990 from his pockets to acquire it.

With the Tesla Model X being powered by an electric model, this modern vehicle can go full speed at 163 mph. Its electric powertrain also allows it to produce 328 horsepower and 387 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a one-speed direct drive transmission, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under three seconds.

3. Mercedes S-Class

Black is a big fan of luxury sedans, given their ability to provide some much-needed comfort during travel time. As a result, the Kids' Choice Award-winning actor definitely made the right choice when he picked up a Mercedes S-Class.

For this luxury sedan, Black spent $114,500. The Mercedes S-Class flaunts a timeless exterior while offering a lavish interior that features modern technology.

Deriving its power from a 3.0-liter Turbo Inline-6 engine, the Mercedes S-Class produces 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, with the help of a nine-speed automatic transmission, it can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph. In terms of acceleration, the Mercedes S-Class can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just below five seconds.

2. Porsche 911 Carrera S

While Black is a huge fan of luxury sedans, an A-lister like him also couldn't resist getting a sports coupe. However, the School of Rock actor doesn't have just any sports car. In fact, Black owns a Porsche 911 Carrera S, which cost him around $137,250.

Not a lot of cars in the market can match the Porsche 911 Carrera S, in terms of design, speed, and performance. Apart from comfortable seats, Black even has the option to put this masterpiece in cruise control.

The Porsche 911 Carrera S sources its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo H6 engine, producing 443 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to an eight-speed manual transmission, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just 3.7 seconds. Moreover, it can also go as fast as 191 mph.

1. 1969 Dodge Dart GTS

Valued for around $168,995 , the most expensive car in Black's car collection is a 1969 Dodge Dart GTS. Black's fans may recognize this car from his YouTube channel, where he featured this work of art in one of his videos. It's also the only muscle car in Black's collection.

Equipped with a 7.2-liter V8 engine, it produces 375 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, with a four-speed manual transmission, it can go full speed at 125 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jack Black's amazing $643K car collection.