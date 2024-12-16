Jeff Hardy has an insane car collection. Hardy is a former WWE wrestler who was once crowned as the WWE Champion. Nowadays, he currently wrestles for TNA. While Hardy has been a fan favorite, Hardy has also had his fair share of troubles off-screen, including missing nearly a year from the ring for drunk driving when he wrestled for AEW.

Given Hardy's popularity in wrestling, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Jeff Hardy's insane $706K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hardy has a net worth of around $2 million. With plenty of extra cash in his hands, it isn't surprising to see the TNA star splurge on a few hot rides.

4. Chevrolet Corvette C6

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Hardy's collection is a Chevrolet Corvette C6. For this elite super car, the former WWE Champion probably shelled out around $45,000. Although it's the cheapest car in Hardy's garage, there's no doubt that the Corvette C6 certainly makes its presence felt anywhere it goes. Furthermore, any car collector will agree that the Corvette C6 isn't cheap by any means.

In terms of features, the Corvette C6 stands out thanks to its sporty design, coupled with a luxurious interior. As a result, Hardy should have no problems in terms of speed and style while taking it out for a spin around the city.

The Corvette C6 can reach a maximum speed of 198 mph with the assistance of a six-speed manual transmission. Moreover, it derives its power from a 6.0-liter V8 engine, allowing it to produce 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, it only requires a little less than four seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

3. Dodge Challenger SRT

For more photos, click here

Another powerful head turner in Hardy's car collection is a Dodge Challenger SRT, which made the controversial WWE star pay around $73,000. The Challenger SRT is an elite muscle car coveted by many car enthusiasts for its aggressive design combined with its performance. But more importantly, it's specifically designed to outclass majority of the cars in the market.

The Challenger SRT derives its power from a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine. This allows it to produce 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual transmission, the Challenger SRT can go as fast as 201 mph. In just under four seconds, the Challenger SRT has no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

2. Cadillac Escalade

For more photos, click here

The second-most expensive car in Hardy's collection is a Cadillac Escalade, which made the former WWE Champion shell out around $88,000. The Escalade is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its classy exterior and roomy interior. As a result, it has become an icon of luxury that's common in the garages of big-time Hollywood A-listers.

In terms of features, the Escalade doesn't fall short in terms of size for a full-sized SUV. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV offers a lavish and roomy interior for the utmost comfort while also providing some much needed cargo space to transport some of the most bulky items. This makes it the perfect vehicle for family outings.

Built with a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade only requires a little less than seven seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 112 mph with the help of a four-speed automatic transmission.

1. Lamborghini Aventador

For more photos, click here

Speaking of powerful luxury cars, it looks like Hardy also couldn't resist getting a Lamborghini Aventador, which is one of the most coveted cars in the world. The Aventador was well-designed not only to stand out on the streets, but its aerodynamic features pave the way for it to become one of the fastest cars in the world.

It's easily a stylish car that doesn't compromise on performance. For buying the Aventador, Hardy paid around $500,000.

The Aventador gets its power from a 6.5-liter V12 engine. This allows it to produce 759 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, the Lamborghini Aventador can accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph in just under three seconds.

Furthermore, it's capable of speeding up to 217 mph with the help of a seven-speed automatic transmission. This makes it the fastest car in Hardy's collection.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jeff Hardy's insane $706K car collection, with photos.