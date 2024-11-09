Jennifer Aniston rose to popularity thanks to her memorable role in the hit television sitcom Friends. Since then, Aniston's popularity continued to rise as she took her act to the big screens. Given Aniston's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Jennifer Aniston's incredible $743K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aniston has a net worth of around $320 million. With plenty of cash to spare, it isn't surprising that the Primetime Emmy Award winner opted to fill her garage with some luxurious cars, as per sources.

8. Mercedes-Benz 450 SL

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Aniston's collection is a Mercedes-Benz 450 SL, which costs around $13,000. The Mercedes-Benz 450 SL is powered by a 4.5-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 160 horsepower and 230 lb-ft of torque.

Thanks to a three-speed automatic transmission, the Mercedes-Benz 450 SL can reach a maximum speed of 135. mph. Furthermore, it requires less than nine seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

7. Toyota Prius

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is Aniston's Toyota Prius, which retails for around $27,450. The Prius is a hybrid that sources its power from a 1.8-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine along with an electric motor. It produces 124 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque.

In addition to this, it relies on a continuous variable transmission to attain a top speed of 112 mph. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair below nine seconds.

6. Cadillac Escalade

For more photos, click here

Like a lot of Hollywood celebrities, Aniston also has a Cadillac Escalade parked in her garage. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the Friends star paid around $76,395. The Escalade derives its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of acceleration, this top-tier SUV can go from a standstill to 60 mph in exactly six seconds. Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can go full speed up to 112 mph.

5. Audi A8

For more photos, click here

Another luxury sedan in Aniston's garage is an Audi A8, which is priced at around $86,500. the Audi A8 produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Built with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Audi A8 has no problems with speed, capable of going as fast as 128 mph. Moreover, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over five seconds.

4. Land Rover Range Rover

For more photos, click here

Aside from the Cadillac Escalade, the Just Go With It star also has another luxury SUV in the form of the Land Rover Range Rover, which cost her $90,000. The Range Rover is equipped with a 3.0-liter Supercharged V6 powertrain. This allows it to produce 380 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque.

It has no problems accelerating from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little over 5½ seconds. Thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can drive up to 135 mph.

3. Mercedes-Benz S Class

For more photos, click here

Aniston seems to have a taste for luxury sedans, as she also owns a Mercedes-Benz S Class. Sold in the market for $122,000, the Mercedes-Benz S Class boasts not only a lavish interior but also a solid performance on the road thanks to a 4.7-liter twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain. It produces 449 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

In addition to this, in terms of speed, the Mercedes-Benz S Class can peak at 130 mph. Furthermore, it can move from 0 to 60 mph in just less than five seconds.

2. Porsche 911 Targa

For more photos, click here

The first super car in Aniston's collection is a Porsche 911 Targa, which made the Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress take out $122,650. The Porsche 911 Targa gets its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged boxer-6 engine. It produces 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque.

When it comes to speed, this super car can go as fast as 179 mph. On the other hand, it only needs a little over four seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

1. Bentley Continental GT

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for $206,225, the most expensive vehicle in Jennifer Aniston's car collection is a Bentley Continental GT. The Continental GT produces 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque with a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine.

In terms of acceleration, the Continental GT can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds. Moreover, an eight-speed automatic transmission paves the way for this elite vehicle to attain a maximum speed of 207 mph, making it the fastest car in Aniston's collection.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jennifer Aniston's incredible $743K car collection.