Jennifer Lawrence has an amazing car collection. Lawrence is a popular actress who has starred in several productions such as the Hunger Games installments, some X-Men films, Silver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle. Lawrence also will be starring in the upcoming film The Wives. She is also an Oscar Award winner.

Given Lawrence's accomplishments on the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an actress like her owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jennifer Lawrence's amazing $495K car collection, with photos.

Lawrence is a highly paid actress, having a net worth of around $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With plenty of cars, the Hunger Games star invested in a few luxury cars, according to sources.

7. 2011 Volkswagen EOS

The cheapest car in Lawrence's collection is a 2011 Volkswagen EOS, which costs around $32,940. The 2011 Volkswagen EOS is a compact convertible that should allow enough room for comfortable drives. Moreover, an added bonus is its hardtop retractable roof that has the ability to lower in only 2½ seconds.

The 2011 Volkswagen EOS is powered by a 2.0 Turbo Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 200 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, equipped with a six-speed manual, this convertible can reach a top speed of 144 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just a little over seven seconds.

6. 2020 Cadillac CT6

Next up on this is list is Lawrence's luxury sedan in the form of a 2020 Cadillac CT6. For this vehicle, the Hunger Games star shelled out around $58,995. Boasting of modern technology and a lavish interior, the 2020 Cadillac CT6 should offer no shortage of relaxation when the Oscar Award-winning actress is travelling around the city.

The 2020 Cadillac CT6 derives its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine. It produces 335 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a 10-speed shiftable automatic transmission, it can go as fast as 155 mph. Moreover, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below six seconds.

5. 2023 Audi Q7

While Lawrence is a fan of convertibles and sedans, the American Hustle actress seems to also like SUVs. In fact, Lawrence has one in her car collection in the form of the 2023 Audi Q7. Sold in the market for $59,200, the 2023 Audi Q7 provides a roomy interior for the utmost comfort without sacrificing its sleek exterior design.

The 2023 Audi Q7 sources its power from a 2.0-liter Turbo Inline-4 engine. It produces 261 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, an eight-speed automatic transmission helps this elite SUV go full speed at 130 mph. In terms of acceleration, it can go from a standstill to 60 mph in just under seven seconds.

4. 2023 Tesla Model S

When Lawrence wants to go on date nights with her husband Cooke Maroney, the X-Men actress brings out the keys to the 2023 Tesla Model S. The purchase of this lavish car cost her $74,990. Featuring a futuristic look, not only does Lawrence enjoy a head turner on the streets but also a vehicle that features unmatched advanced technology.

The 2023 Tesla Model S is powered by an electric powertrain. It produces 670 horsepower. In addition to this, a one-speed direct-drive transmission helps it go as fast as 155 mph. It's also capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just a little longer than three seconds.

3. 2014 Cadillac ELR Coupe

Speaking of luxury cars with modern technology, Lawrence also owns a 2014 Cadillac ELR Coupe. For this icon of luxury, the award-winning actress had to pay $75,000.

Considered to be one of the most-coveted sedans in the market, the 2014 Cadillac ELR Coupe is the ideal car, especially when Lawrence is coming off long shooting sessions as its comfortable seats should treat her like the A-lister that she is.

Deriving its power from a 1.4-liter Inline-4 engine, it produces 217 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, the 2014 Cadillac ELR Coupe can drive as fast as 106 mph with the assistance of its one-speed direct-drive transmission. Furthermore, in terms of acceleration, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just under eight seconds.

2. 2023 Cadillac Escalade

Considered by many one of the premium SUVs in the market, it isn't surprising that Lawrence also has a 2023 Cadillac Escalade in her car collection.

Valued in the market for $79,295, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade possesses an outstanding design combined with a large interior that offers comfort and luxury. It's easy to see why this top-of-the-line SUV is found in many garages of Hollywood celebrities.

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine. It produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. With a 10-speed automatic transmission, it can go full speed at 125 mph. In terms of acceleration, it's capable of going from standstill position to 60 mph in just 4½ seconds.

1. 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The most expensive car in Lawrence's collection is a $114,500 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. A vehicle that marries elegance and performance, not a lot of sedans in the market can outclass the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Built with a 3.0-liter turbo inline-6 engine, it produces 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below five seconds. On the other hand, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class can reach a top speed of 128 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jennifer Lawrence's amazing $495K car collection.