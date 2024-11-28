Jessica Biel is a popular actress, having starred in some blockbuster hits. She is also a Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress. Biel is also the wife of hit singer Justin Timberlake. Given Biel's accomplishments as an actress, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Jessica Biel's incredible $1.2 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Biel has a net worth of around $250 million. With a highly successful acting career, it isn't surprising that the Candy actress splurged on a few cars, as per sources.

8. 2005 Lexus RX 400h

The cheapest car in Biel's collection is a 2005 Lexus RX 400h, which is priced in the market at around $43,480. Although it's the cheapest car in her garage, the RX 400h is a reliable hybrid SUV perfect for comfortable rides around the city.

The RX 400h is powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 268 horsepower. It relies on a continuous variable transmission, and this elite SUV can attain a maximum speed of 124 mph. Moreover, it only requires a little longer than 7½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

7. 2017 BMW 5 Series

Next up on this list is Biel's 2017 BMW 5 Series. For this luxury sedan, the Total Recall star shelled out around $53,500. The BMW 5 Series oozes class and elegance. But more importantly, it doesn't compromise on performance.

The BMW 5 Series sources its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission, the BMW 5 Series can speed up to 130 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over six seconds.

6. Audi TT

There's no doubt that Biel and her husband are fans of Audi. In fact, they even did a collaboration together. As a result, Biel owns an Audi TT, which is valued in the market for around $53,900. It's a top-of-the-line coupe that allows Biel to drive with style while enjoying some much-needed fresh air.

The Audi TT operates on a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It has a seven-speed DCT transmission and can go as fast as 155 mph. In just 5½ seconds, the Audi TT can move from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

5. Audi Q7

The second Audi in Biel's car collection is an Audi Q7, which retails in the market for around $58,800. The Audi Q7 gives the Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress another option for a reliable SUV. As an added bonus, it's remarkable fuel efficiency is one of its main attractions.

The Audi Q7 gets its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Audi Q7 can reach a maximum speed of 130 mph. Furthermore, it takes less than four seconds for this elite SUV to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

4. Lincoln Navigator

Speaking of SUVs, Biel also owns a full-sized SUV in the form of the Lincoln Navigator. For this top-of-the-line SUV, The Illusionist star took out $76,300 from her pockets. The Navigator offers sufficient leg room and cargo space, providing the utmost comfort for any owner.

The Navigator derives its power from a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This allows it to produce 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the Navigator has no problems going from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than five seconds. Furthermore, it can go full speed at 124 mph, and it has a 10-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

3. Cadillac Escalade

Besides the Lincoln Navigator, another standout SUV in Biel's car collection is the Cadillac Escalade. For this top-tier SUV, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre star shelled out $76,500. It's worth noting that the Escalade is a staple among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its lavish interior filled with amenities.

The Escalade is built with a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in exactly six seconds. When it comes to speed, the Cadillac Escalade can peak at 154 mph.

2. Bentley Continental GT

While Biel is a fan of super cars, the Next actress couldn't resist a Bentley Continental GT, which cost her around $246,625. The Continental GT is a top-tier super car that oozes luxury. As a result, the Continental GT should demand attention with its sleek look wherever Biel chooses to go.

The Continental GT produces 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine. It's capable of going as fast as 207 mph, and it has an eight-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under four seconds.

1. Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

Sold in the market for as much as $556,900, the most expensive car in Biel's collection is a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. The Aventador Roadster is an elite super car that marries both style and performance. It's safe to say that it's easily one of the most coveted cars in the market.

The Aventador Roadster can go as fast as 217 mph with the assistance of a seven-speed manual transmission. Furthermore, it relies on a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, producing 729 horsepower and 507 lb-ft of torque. In just under three seconds, the Aventador Roadster can easily go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jessica Biel's incredible $1.2 million car collection.