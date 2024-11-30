John Travolta is a Hollywood A-lister, who has starred in several hit movies. These include Grease, Pulp Fiction, Face/Off, Get Shorty, and Saturday Night Fever. Given Travolta's accomplishments in the Hollywood scene, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an A-lister like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is John Travolta's amazing $217K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travolta has a net worth of around $250 million. With a highly successful acting career, it isn't surprising that the two-time Oscar Award nominee opted to splurge on his favorite cars. To make matters interesting, Travolta's garage is dominated by vintage cars, based on sources.

5. 1958 Ford Thunderbird

The cheapest car in Travolta's collection is the 1958 Ford Thunderbird, which is valued in the market for at least $12,895, according to online outlets. The Thunderbird may be the cheapest car in Travolta's garage, however, it's also a valuable vintage piece for any car collector. In fact, it's a great ride for Travolta to ride with style while enjoying some fresh air.

The Thunderbird is built with a 4.8-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 202 horsepower. It also relies on a three-speed manual transmission, according to sources.

4. 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II

Next up on this list is another vintage car in the form of the 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II, which retails for an average price of $16,920, as per reports. The Silver Shadow II certainly holds a lot of special memories for the two-time Oscar Award-nominated actor. In fact, Travolta purchased this very car to celebrate the success of the film Grease.

The Silver Shadow II operates on a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 172 horsepower and 191 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, the Silver Shadow II has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in around 11 seconds. In terms of speed, this old-school beauty on wheels can speed up to 118 mph.

3. 1975 Jaguar XJ6

Speaking of vintage pieces, Travolta also couldn't resist getting a 1975 Jaguar XJ6. Today, the 1975 Jaguar XJ6 is priced at $23,320, according to sources. Apart from being a classy sedan, the Jaguar XJ6 was actually built to race, capable of taking over the competition during its time.

The Jaguar XJ6 derives its power from a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 226 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, the Jaguar XJ6 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a hair below 8½ seconds. When it comes to speed, this vintage masterpiece can go as fast as 139 mph.

2. 2009 Jaguar XJ8L

The second Jaguar in Travolta's car collection is a 2009 Jaguar XJ8L. While it isn't as old as the 1975 Jaguar XJ6, the 2009 Jaguar XJ8L should give the Pulp Fiction actor a more modern option. The Jaguar XJ8L is a luxurious sedan that doesn't disappoint when it comes to performance.

Furthermore, its main attraction is its lavish interior that should treat anyone like royalty. For the Jaguar XJ8L, Travolta paid around $64,330, according to sources.

The Jaguar XJ8L sources its power from a 4.2-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, the Jaguar XJ8L can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over 6½ seconds. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line sedan can reach a full speed of 155 mph.

1. 1960 Mercedes-Benz 280SL

Based on reports, the Mercedes-Benz 280SL is sold for around $99,910. This makes it the most expensive car in Travolta's collection.

While it's the most expensive car in Travolta's garage, it certainly holds heartbreaking memories. In fact, some Hollywood fans may recognize that this very car was stolen by members of an auto-theft ring, as per reports. Although it was eventually recovered by cops, the car was retrieved in pieces.

The Mercedes-Benz 280SL relies on an Inline-6 SOHC engine. This allows it to produce 171 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. In just 10 seconds, this vintage beauty on wheels can accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, the Mercedes-Benz 280SL is also capable of going as fast as 124 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on John Travolta's amazing $217K car collection.