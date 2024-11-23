Julianne Moore has an incredible car collection. Moore is a popular actress who has starred in several hit movies in the Hollywood scene. These include Boogie Nights; Far from Heaven; Kingsman: The Golden Circle; Crazy, Stupid Love; and After the Wedding. Moore is also an Oscar Award-winning actress.

With plenty of accomplishments in the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Julianne Moore's incredible $250K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Moore has a net worth of around $55 million. Thanks to a lucrative career in acting, Moore can afford to own a handful of luxurious cars. Although the Oscar Award winner's garage isn't as vast compared to her Hollywood counterparts, the Crazy, Stupid, Love star still owns a trio of luxury cars that anyone would like to have.

3. Toyota Prius

The cheapest car in Moore's collection is the Toyota Prius, which retails in the market for around $24,525. The Prius is a luxurious hatchback that offers a sleek and futuristic look. Its hybrid nature makes it an enticing vehicle to own among Hollywood A-listers, including Moore herself.

In terms of other features, aside from its exterior, the Prius offers a lavish cabin that offers the utmost comfort for any driver and passenger.

But more importantly, it also contains a handful of amenities, highlighted by some safety features that should allow anyone to drive with ease. While the design is already impressive enough, the Prius also manages to impress with its performance on the road.

The Prius is a hybrid vehicle that gets its power from a 1.8-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine along with an electric motor. This allows it to produce 121 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, it relies on a continuous variable transmission, and it can attain a top speed of 104 mph. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair below 11 seconds.

2. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Aside from the Prius, the Oscar Award-winning actress also fancied another luxurious car in the form of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. For this luxurious masterpiece on wheels, the Boogie Nights actress coughed up $112,150.

The S-Class is designed with comfort in mind. Furthermore, its classy exterior makes it an easy pick, especially for important award ceremonies and momentous events.

In addition to a classy look, the S-Class doesn't disappoint in terms of the interior. In fact, its lavishness should easily treat any owner like royalty. Given that Moore is a certified Hollywood A-lister, the S-Class easily fits the bill.

The S-Class sources its power from a 3.0-liter turbo Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to speed, the S-Class can go as fast as 155 mph, and it has a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. Moreover, it only takes a hair below five seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

1. Lexus LS 600hL

Retailing in the market for as much as $113,150, the most expensive car in Moore's collection is the Lexus LS 600hL. The LS 600hL is another luxury sedan that should garner some attention.

Its classy look combined with its size for a sedan probably played a role in convincing the Far from Heaven actress to get one for herself. In fact, it isn't surprising that Moore utilizes her LS 600hL for family outings.

Some of the LS 600hL's main attractions include its spacious interior that offers comfortable rides for any passenger. In addition to this, the LS 600hL should also help Moore reduce her fuel costs, given its efficient fuel economy. While it isn't a modern car, the LS 600hL can still be considered an icon of luxury, as it still oozes elegance and class.

The LS 600hL derives its power from a 5.0-liter V8 engine with the assistance of an electric motor. This allows it to produce 438 horsepower. Furthermore, it has a continuous variable transmission, paving the way for the LS 600hL to attain a top speed of 140 mph. On the other hand, in terms of acceleration, the LS 600hL only requires a little over five seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Julianne Moore's incredible $250K car collection, with photos.