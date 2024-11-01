Kelly Clarkson is a well-known singer, especially after becoming the first-ever American Idol winner. Since then, she has thrived as a solo artist by earning three Grammy Awards. Given Clarkson’s popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars the Stronger singer drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Kelly Clarkson’s surprising $571K car collection, with photos.

As a successful artist, Clarkson has a net worth of around $50 million, based on Celebrity Net Worth. With extra cash lying around, she decided to purchase some practical vehicles while keeping a few of her vintage pieces, as per sources.

5. 1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Clarkson’s collection is a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS, which is valued at around $40,000 today. Although it’s the cheapest car in Clarkson’s garage, a lot of car fanatics will agree that the 1967 Chevy Camaro SS isn’t cheap by any means. In fact, it was one of the hottest cars during the 60s and 70s.

The Camaro SS produces 295 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.6-liter V8 engine. It also has no problems with speed, capable of peaking up to 140 mph. It also has a four-speed manual transmission. Moreover, in terms of acceleration, the Camaro SS can go from zero to 60 mph in just under seven seconds.

4. 2020 Lincoln Navigator

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is Clarkson’s 2020 Lincoln Navigator. For this one, the Breakaway singer shelled out $77,480. The Navigator is a luxury SUV that marries comfort with performance. Aside from a nice exterior, the main attraction of the 2020 Lincoln Navigator is its lavish interior that should treat Clarkson like a legitimate Hollywood A-lister.

The Navigator sources its power from a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This allows it to produce 450 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, it only requires a hairline below six seconds for this elite SUV to go from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, it’s capable of reaching a maximum speed of 115 mph.

3. 1976 Ford Bronco

For more photos, click here

Speaking of SUVs, Clarkson actually has another vintage piece in the form of the 1976 Ford Bronco. This old-school SUV still holds value, costing around $80,000 these days. Furthermore, the Bronco probably holds more memories for Clarkson, as it was reportedly gifted to her by her father. In fact, she loved it so much, Clarkson even put in the work to have it restored.

The Bronco derives its power from a COYOTE 5.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 152 horsepower and 242 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, this old-school work of art can go from zero to 60 mph in exactly 14 seconds. On the other hand, a three-speed manual transmission helps this vintage SUV drive as fast as 90 mph.

2. 2011 Mercedes-Benz Viano

For more photos, click here

Given that Clarkson probably has a staff that accompanies her, it isn’t surprising that the first-ever American Idol winner also owns a 2011 Mercedes-Benz Viano. For this one, Clarkson shelled out around $161,000. With the ability to transport up to seven passengers, the Viano is practical at best. Furthermore, its driver is even assisted by a parking camera.

The Viano gets its power from a 3.5-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 258 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, in terms of acceleration, it’s capable of going from standstill position to 60 mph in around 8½ seconds. Furthermore, this top-tier van can speed up to 135 mph with the help of a five-speed automatic transmission.

1. 2021 Range Rover SV Autobiography

For more photos, click here

Retailed in the market for $212,350, the most expensive car in Clarkson’s collection is a 2021 Range Rover SV Autobiography. It’s easy to see why the SV Autobiography is a staple among Hollywood celebrities. Aside from boasting an aura of luxury, it also comes in handy for long road trips that may require passing through the most unforgiving terrain and conditions.

The SV Autobiography is powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. It produces 557 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, it only takes 5.1 seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Also, this top-of-the-line SUV can go as fast as 155 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kelly Clarkson’s surprising $571K car collection.