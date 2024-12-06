Kevin Owens has an incredible car collection. Owens is one of WWE's major superstars today. He is a onetime WWE Universal Champion, two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, three-time WWE United States Champion, and two-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

Given Owens' impact in the WWE, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Kevin Owens' incredible $211K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Owens has a net worth of around $3 million. With a successful WWE career, Owens opted to get himself a few solid rides, as per sources.

4. Jeep Wrangler

The cheapest car in Owens' collection is a Jeep Wrangler, which is priced in the market for $35,000. The Wrangler is a versatile SUV that's capable of thriving in the toughest conditions thanks to its off-roading abilities. As a result, the Wrangler is an ideal pick for the former WWE Universal Champion whenever Owens needs to go on long outdoor trips with his family or friends.

In terms of features, the Wrangler boasts of a compact exterior design as it's built to navigate the outdoors. Furthermore, this elite SUV also features a solid interior that possesses some advanced technological amenities. On top of leather seats, the WWE superstar should be able to enjoy the U-connect infotainment system and an LED lighting system.

The Wrangler derives its power from a 2.9-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 197 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. In just a little over six seconds, this robust SUV can easily accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, it's capable of speeding up to 112 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

3. Dodge Charger

The second-cheapest car in Owens' collection is a Dodge Charger, which costs around $41,000. The Charger is an elite muscle car that fits Owens' tough and gritty in-ring personality of the Prized Fighter. It oozes with dominance and power, which is perfect for the former WWE Tag Team Champion, who just lost to Cody Rhodes in a match for the WWE title at Bash in Berlin.

The Charger operates on a 5.7-liter supercharged V8 engine. It produces 370 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission the Dodge Charger can go as fast as 155 mph. It can also accelerate with ease from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair below 6½ seconds.

2. Chevrolet Suburban

Next up on this list is another SUV in Owens' car collection, which comes in the form of the Chevrolet Suburban. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the two-time WWE Intercontinental Title-holder shelled out around $62,000. In fact, the Suburban, which is a full-sized SUV, can also be found in the garages of numerous Hollywood celebrities.

One of the highlights of the Suburban is its size. Interior-wise, transporting bulkier items shouldn't be a problem thanks to its massive cargo space. Furthermore, there's enough legroom, as part of its lavish interior, providing the utmost comfort for its passengers.

As an added bonus, there are also plenty of amenities to enjoy, giving the three-time WWE United States Champion a good chance to relax after several house shows and WWE tapings during the commute.

The Suburban is built with a 5.3-liter EcoTec3 powertrain. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, the Suburban only requires seven seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph. This top-of-the-line full-sized SUV can also speed up to 155 mph, and it has a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

1. Dodge Challenger SRT

The most expensive car in Owens' collection is a Dodge Challenger SRT, which is valued in the market for $73,000. It's safe to say that the Challenger SRT is an elite muscle car coveted by many car enthusiasts for its aggressive design combined with its performance. But more importantly, it's specifically designed to outclass majority of the cars in the market.

As a top-tier muscle car, the Challenger SRT possesses plenty of positive features. Aside from a look that instantly turns some heads, the Challenger SRT is designed to give any driver a premium driving experience. In fact, this muscle car has some heated and ventilated front seats, which is suitable for long drives on the road.

The Challenger SRT derives its power from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual transmission, the Challenger SRT can go as fast as 201 mph. In just under four seconds, the Challenger SRT can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kevin Owens' incredible $211K car collection.