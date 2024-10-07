Lana Del Rey owns an amazing car collection. Del Rey is a world-class singer who rose to fame thanks to her hit music. Some of her most popular songs include Summertime Sadness, Margaret, Say Yes to Heaven, Born to Die, and Cinnamon Girl.

Del Rey is also a Golden Globes Award nominee, 11-time Grammy Award-nominated artist, and a VMA winner who has influenced Taylor Swift. Given Del Rey's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a top-class performer like her owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's a look at Lana Del Rey's amazing $241K car collection, with photos.

With several hit songs, it isn't surprising that Del Rey has established herself in the music industry. As a result, she's also one of the highest-paid artists today. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Del Rey has a net worth of around $30 million.

But aside from making good music, the 11-time Grammy Award nominee also earns lucrative paychecks from her endorsement deals with major brands such as H&M, Mulberry, and many more.

With plenty of cash to spare, there's no question that Del Rey can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. In fact, the Born to Die singer not only loves spending time in private jets and yachts but also likes to drive some of her dream cars. According to sources, Del Rey owns a vintage car, a premium sedan, and a world-class supercar.

3. Mercedes-Benz 380 SL

The cheapest car in Del Rey's car collection is a Mercedes-Benz 380 SL, which currently sells for around $15,616, according to sources. Although it's the cheapest car in the Summertime Sadness singer's collection, the Mercedes-Benz 380 SL is a vintage car that's still being sought after by many.

With top-down features, capped off by its vintage design, the Mercedes-Benz 380 SL is one of the most interesting pieces in Del Rey's garage.

The Mercedes-Benz 380 SL derives its power from a 3.8-liter V8 engine. It produces 204 horsepower. Furthermore, this old-school car can still go fast at 127 mph. Moreover, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just below 10 seconds.

Given the features of the Mercedes-Benz 380 SL, it's easy to see why Del Rey had to get one for herself. It's a classic car fit for a world-class artist like the 11-time Grammy Award-nominated singer.

2. Jaguar XJL

While Del Rey was a fan of an old-school car like the Mercedes-Benz 380 SL, it seems that she also got a little more modern sedan in the form of the Jaguar XJL. In fact, the Say Yes to Heaven artist has been spotted taking this premium sedan around the city a couple of times.

The Jaguar XJL is a top-of-the-line sedan that features a lavish interior providing the utmost comfort while also allowing the driver to enjoy the ideal driving experience.

Powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine, this premium sedan produces 470 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, it can go full speed for as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, it can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just a hairline below five seconds.

With the Jaguar XJL offering one of the best features in the market as a sedan, it's easy to see why a lot of people like Del Rey loved to have one in their garage. But more importantly, it should allow Del Rey to relax comfortably while getting to her usual destinations around the city.

1. Jaguar F-Type

Del Rey seems to be a huge fan of Jaguar cars. Aside from the Jaguar XJL, the 11-time Grammy Award nominee also owns a Jaguar F-Type. The Jaguar F-Type is the most expensive car in Del Rey's car collection at $126,700.

A super car that easily stands out on the streets, the Jaguar F-Type features a sleek sports car design without sacrificing performance. It's certainly an elite car that can outclass a handful of its counterparts in the market.

Equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine, the Jaguar F-Type produces 444 horsepower. Furthermore, in just exactly four seconds, this super car can go from standstill position to 60 mph with ease. According to sources, this beast can also reach a full speed of 177 mph.

With the Jaguar F-Type, Del Rey should have no problems turning heads on the streets the same way she garners worldwide attention with her music. The Jaguar F-Type is a true masterpiece parked in the Cinnamon Girl singer's garage.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lana Del Rey's amazing $241K car collection.